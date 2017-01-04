 
New Bus for shuttle service from La Ceiba to Leon

 
LA CEIBA, Honduras - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Guacamayos Tour Services is proud to anounce the purchase of a new bus for its shuttle service from La Ceiba to Leon. Our new bus will provide a better quality of trip for our passangers, we can now take 16 passengers in individual reclining seats with magazine holders and individual cup holders. Our bus also comes with dual zone A/C, WiFi and LCD screen for watching movies and usb ports for charging cells phones or tablets. This is the first bus to be added to our fleet this year, We wish for all our fleet to be renovated by the end of the year.

We hope that our passangers will enjoy our new busses as they are more confortable for the long trips and also are a bit more faster as the turbo helps with the climbs up mountains. Our busses have super cold A/C and larger tinted windows so you can enjoy the beauftiful views and also have individual headrest for your confort.

Please book your shuttle bus trips on our website. We accept payments  cash, credit cards and paypal.

Hope you travel with you soon!

http://shuttlelaceibatoleon.com

Guacamayos Shuttle Service
Nelson Tinoco
***@shuttlelaceibatoleon.com
Source:Guacamayos Shuttle Service
Email:***@shuttlelaceibatoleon.com
Tags:La Ceiba To Leon
Industry:Tourism
Location:La Ceiba - Atlantida - Honduras
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
