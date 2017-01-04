News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Bus for shuttle service from La Ceiba to Leon
We hope that our passangers will enjoy our new busses as they are more confortable for the long trips and also are a bit more faster as the turbo helps with the climbs up mountains. Our busses have super cold A/C and larger tinted windows so you can enjoy the beauftiful views and also have individual headrest for your confort.
Please book your shuttle bus trips on our website. We accept payments cash, credit cards and paypal.
Hope you travel with you soon!
http://shuttlelaceibatoleon.com
Contact
Guacamayos Shuttle Service
Nelson Tinoco
***@shuttlelaceibatoleon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse