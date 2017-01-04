News By Tag
TruQua Enterprises Announces its New Custom-Designed Office to Complement A Unique Business Model
TruQua built a custom office at a prime location in order to better collaborate with customers and SAP, a key partner, and provide alternative offerings.
TruQua's business model is built upon trust, relationships, quality in delivery, and openness in our communication to our customers, partners and employees.The redesigned space incorporates these core principles. The office workspace features secure elevator access to a private floor with dramatic city views; writing walls and wireless presentation monitors in open areas; open spaces for workstation benching joined by a kitchen bar and comfortable seating areas to both relax and work; multiple rooms with their own views of the city for both privacy and small meetings; and offices for executive, financials and legal staff. This space features distinctive architecture and progressive design elements that reflect both TruQua's Chicago heritage and tenets of trust and quality.
"We are extremely excited about hosting our customers and partners when they come and visit us in Chicago!" stated Scott Cairncross, one of the co-founders at TruQua. David Dixon, another TruQua co-founder, added "This office will be yet another way we demonstrate to our employees that we are earnest in continually striving to be the best place to work – we personalized the space and made it fit for purpose in order to retain and attract the industry's best team players".
Established in Chicago in 2010, TruQua has since built a company of cross-industry experts and project leaders unparalleled in the SAP ecosystem founded on the principle that customers deserve right-fit solutions for their needs.
TruQua Enterprises Chicago office can now be found at 35 EAST WACKER, SUITE 3000, CHICAGO, IL 60601. For more information on TruQua, visit us online at www.truqua.com or contact us today info@truqua.com.
Contact
Allison Martin
Marketing, TruQua Enterprises
allison.martin@
