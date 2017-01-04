 
Industry News





New and Improved USHIO HiLux Gro™ HPS 1000W Single Ended Lamp (up to 2100 micromol/s)

USHIO introduces new and improved HiLux Gro HPS 1000W Single Ended lamp with PAR output of up to 2100 micromol/s, an increase of 15% over the standard high performance lamp.
 
 
HiLux Gro™ HPS 1000W Single Ended Lamp
CYPRESS, Calif. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ushio America is proud to introduce to its HiLux Gro professional horticulture lamp line, New and Improved version of HPS 1000W SE (single ended) type. The improved lamp boosts the PAR output up to 2100 micromol/s, an increase of 15% over the standard high performance lamp. That means for growers increased yields and profits from the same SE fixtures.

The new and improved lamp, made in Germany, holds the highest industry quality ISO 9001 standards with best in its class reliability over lifetime. Growers have now great option to boost its yields without additional cost and no need for upgrade to more expensive DE (double ended) fixtures.

For more information about the USHIO HiLux Gro lamp series, visit http://www.ushio.com.


About Ushio America, Inc.
Ushio America, Inc. (Ushio) is a leading manufacturer of specialty and general illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio now carries over 2,500 general lighting and specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific and medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.ushio.com.

