The Bear Creek School's Performing Arts Department Presents "As You Like It"
As You Like It is a story of "love at first sight" involving a whole cast of characters: Rosalind and Orlando, Celia and Oliver, and Phoebe and Ganymede. Throw in a parody of romantic love between Audrey and Touchstone with a pinch of "girl dresses like boy," and the result is a romp through the Forest of Arden.
Now, infuse the love angle of the play with two monarchs who are in conflict as well as two brothers who are at odds with one another, and you have a mixture of heavy drama with light-hearted humor.
Finally, when you add a few strange characters from the forest such as Jaques, who is a total pessimist, William, who is a country bumpkin, and Silvius, who is an incurable romantic, you get a play about usurpation, injustice, forgiveness, merrymaking, rejoicing, and yes, love.
Several of the roles in Bear Creek's production of As You Like It are double-cast to allow more students to experience and stretch their dramatic muscle.
In lieu of charging admission, donations will be accepted to help complete Bear Creek's Performing Arts Center, creating a high-quality, dedicated theater that will complement the excellence of the school's performing arts programs.
All performances are open to the public. The Bear Creek School Cornerstone Theater, 8905 208th Ave NE, Redmond WA, 98053, 452-898-1720, www.tbcs.org
Performance Schedule
Thursday, January 12, 2017 Matinee Performance 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 12, 2017 Evening Performance 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 14, 2017 Matinee Performance 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 14, 2017 Evening Performance 7:30 p.m.
Director—Dr. Ron Lynch, Upper School drama teacher at The Bear Creek School
Main Characters— in this production will be played by the following Bear Creek students:
ROSALIND Lucy Caile, sophomore, Sammamish and Esther Gere, senior, Enumclaw
TOUCHSTONE Victor Gill, junior, Woodinville
CELIA Michelle Patten, junior, Sammamish and Amy Burch, junior, Redmond
JAQUES Alex Gephart, junior, Kirkland
ORLANDO D.J. Lambert, senior, Redmond
About The Bear Creek School
Founded in 1988, in Redmond, Washington, The Bear Creek School is an independent classical Christian school that believes only when faith, mind, and heart are fed together can students experience the fullness of education which produces leaders who think well and are compelled to engage the world.
Recognized as a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School, Bear Creek serves students from the greater Eastside and is housed on three campuses. Redmond Campus on Union Hill serves kindergarten through grade 12 students. Valley Campus, also in Redmond, serves preschool students. Bear Creek Preschool has an additional campus in Sammamish serving students ages 3-5. The Bear Creek School is accredited by the Northwest Association of Independent Schools and AdvancED/Northwest Accreditation Commission.
Contact
Sini Fernandez
Communications Manager
***@tbcs.org
Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2017