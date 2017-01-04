News By Tag
The ALS Group Names Charles Brower As Chief Operating Officer
Veteran Insurance and Risk Industry Leader to Support Client Engagements and Firm Growth
In this pivotal leadership position, Chuck will have broad strategic, development and operational responsibilities, as they relate to, both, client relationships and internal management of The ALS Group's best-in-class team of risk management associates.
"I am very pleased to have Chuck on board as a key member of The ALS Group's Senior Leadership team," said Mr. Sica. "Chuck will be working closely with me to further mature the Firm, so we may continue to guide our clients through risk-related challenges that impact their organizations."
An accomplished executive with extensive experience in operation management, business planning, staff leadership and employee development, Brower has a demonstrated ability to improve overall client experience through operational effectiveness and efficiency delivered by engaged teams.
Brower comes to The ALS Group from a large global insurance broker, where he served as the COO responsible for the New England Branches focusing on operational efficiency, strategic financial direction and execution toward the achievement of business and strategic objectives.
Prior to that, Chuck held senior leadership roles for such companies as J.P. Morgan Chase and National Australia Bank, providing direction and support on global initiatives and strategic goals.
"I am absolutely thrilled and 100 percent committed to utilize my knowledge and experience to further enhance the value Albert Sica and The ALS Group bring to our clients, by delivering innovative risk mitigation solutions that provide a platform for lowering their Total Cost of Risk and integrate strategic and operational risk management into the decision making process," said Mr. Brower.
In addition to being a graduate of Harvard Business School Breakthrough Leadership Program, Chuck holds a BS in Finance from St. John's University, and an MS in Management Information Systems from Stevens Institute of Technology.
An avid Rangers and Yankees fan, when not working, Chuck enjoys spending time with his family in Westchester, NY.
ABOUT THE ALS GROUP
For more than 20 years, The ALS Group has been a fiercely independent insurance and risk-management consultancy to companies spanning numerous industries and markets worldwide. Working in a partner-like fashion as its clients' "internal risk-management department,"
