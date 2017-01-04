Country(s)
PyroGenesis Canada Signs $1.2M US in Military Contracts
PyroGenesis Signs Additional Military Contracts of Approx. US$1.2MM;
Contracts Signed Since June 30, 2016 Now Exceed CAN$13MM
MONTREAL, Quebec - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PYR), a clean-tech company (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis")
These Military Contracts are all expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2017. The details of the contracts announced today, together with those previously announced in October, will be more fully disclosed in subsequent press releases once the specifics of such press releases have been approved by the clients.
"Since June 30th, 2016, both Military Contracts and non-military contracts now exceed CAN$13MM, the majority of which will be completed this year," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "This coupled with the Company's success in commercializing its DROSRITE™ system, the progress of the PUREVAP™ system, and the decision to enter into powder production for additive manufacturing, we believe 2017 is shaping up to be a very good year."
About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been ISO certified since 1997.
PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian company on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace (Ticker Symbol: PYRNF).
