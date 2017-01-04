 
Get admission in ICFAI Business School with CAT/GMAT/NMAT by GMAC score

With announcement of CAT result, MBA aspirants can apply to ICFAI Business School with their CAT/GMAT/NMAT by GMAC score cards.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- All the major management entrance exams are over and results are declared. IBSAT 2016 result is declared and CAT result is also announced, MBA aspirant who looking for career in management can apply to ICFAI Business School with their CAT/GMAT/NMAT by GMAC score cards (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2016/registration/).

ICFAI Business School is among leading Management College in India offering MBA/PGPM programs which is accepted worldwide. Those who missed IBSAT 2016 and looking to get admission in ICFAI Business School can apply through their CAT/GMAT/NMAT by GMAC score card.

CAT score card from 2014 is valid and minimum 60 percentile is required in CAT to apply for ICFAI Business School.  For NMAT by GMAC minimum score required is 150 and for GMAT minimum score of 500 is required.

Those who did not get above mentioned score can appear in pen-paper based examination which will be conducted on 29th January 2017.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about criteria to get admission, he said, "It is must to specify how you wish to apply for the programs of IBS, through IBSAT 2016 score or GMAT (from 2014 onwards)/CAT 2016/NMAT by GMACTM 2016 score."

All the management exams are all most over and results are declared, it is time to gear up for next phase.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id115...

Contact IBS

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
