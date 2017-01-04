 
News By Tag
* The Ultimate Bath
* Ultimate Bath
* Kohler Vt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Concord
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


The Ultimate Bath Store launches popular Loon Promotion

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* The Ultimate Bath
* Ultimate Bath
* Kohler Vt

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Concord - New Hampshire - US

CONCORD, N.H. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For the 4th year in a row, The Ultimate Bath Store and Loon Mountain, in conjunction with Kohler and WMUR-TV are working together to help you celebrate the New Year by updating your bathroom and getting out on the slopes! Beginning January 5, 2017 and running through March 5, 2017, if you spend $1,000 on any Kohler Products at any one of the 16 Ultimate Bath Stores throughout New England, you will receive 2 lift tickets to Loon Mountain in Lincoln, NH. There is a maximum one pair of tickets per customer. Payment for products must be received in full to receive the tickets.

In addition to this great offer, for the length of the Loon promotion, customers visiting the Ultimate Bath will be eligible to receive 25% off ALL Kohler Products. Please ask your local Ultimate Bath Store Sales Associate for more details.

"We are extremely excited to launch the 2017 edition of the Loon Promotion. This is shaping up to be one of the busiest ski seasons in years and we are glad to once again have a promo that allows our customers to shop the world class Kohler line at a great price while also giving them the opportunity to ski one of the top mountains in New England." says Rand Hinman, Director of The Ultimate Bath Stores.

Details of the Loon Promotion can be found by clicking here : http://www.wmur.com/ultimate-bath

For more on Loon Mountain, please click here : http://www.loonmtn.com/

For more on Kohler, please click here : http://www.us.kohler.com/

About The Ultimate Bath Store

The Ultimate Bath Store is New England's premier bath and kitchen center and the exclusive showroom chain of The Granite Group. Featuring 16 fully-decorated and staffed locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Rhode Island, The Ultimate Bath Store has the largest Kohler inventory in New England, and also features Bain Ultra air tubs, Elkay kitchen sinks, Basco shower enclosures and multiple other world class product lines.

For more on The Ultimate Bath Store, please visit: http://www.ultimatebathstore.com

About The Granite Group

Winner of Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine's 2013 Supply House of the Year Award, The Granite Group features 33 Branch locations throughout New England. They are a full-service wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling & water supplies. They pride themselves on supplying the highest quality products in the industry, delivered through a dynamic distribution system. They also know that customer service is their most important product and every member of their team is focused on delivering the best service possible to their customers. From an experienced and knowledgeable inside staff to a strong outside sales force, The Granite Group works every day to meet its customers' needs and exceed their expectations.

For more on The Granite Group, please visit: http://www.thegranitegroup.com

Contact
Brad Dupuis
bdupuis@thegranitegroup.com
End
Source:The Ultimate Bath Store
Email:***@thegranitegroup.com
Tags:The Ultimate Bath, Ultimate Bath, Kohler Vt
Industry:Home
Location:Concord - New Hampshire - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kirk Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share