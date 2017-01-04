News By Tag
The Ultimate Bath Store launches popular Loon Promotion
In addition to this great offer, for the length of the Loon promotion, customers visiting the Ultimate Bath will be eligible to receive 25% off ALL Kohler Products. Please ask your local Ultimate Bath Store Sales Associate for more details.
"We are extremely excited to launch the 2017 edition of the Loon Promotion. This is shaping up to be one of the busiest ski seasons in years and we are glad to once again have a promo that allows our customers to shop the world class Kohler line at a great price while also giving them the opportunity to ski one of the top mountains in New England." says Rand Hinman, Director of The Ultimate Bath Stores.
Details of the Loon Promotion can be found by clicking here : http://www.wmur.com/
For more on Loon Mountain, please click here : http://www.loonmtn.com/
For more on Kohler, please click here : http://www.us.kohler.com/
About The Ultimate Bath Store
The Ultimate Bath Store is New England's premier bath and kitchen center and the exclusive showroom chain of The Granite Group. Featuring 16 fully-decorated and staffed locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Rhode Island, The Ultimate Bath Store has the largest Kohler inventory in New England, and also features Bain Ultra air tubs, Elkay kitchen sinks, Basco shower enclosures and multiple other world class product lines.
For more on The Ultimate Bath Store, please visit: http://www.ultimatebathstore.com
About The Granite Group
Winner of Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine's 2013 Supply House of the Year Award, The Granite Group features 33 Branch locations throughout New England. They are a full-service wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling & water supplies. They pride themselves on supplying the highest quality products in the industry, delivered through a dynamic distribution system. They also know that customer service is their most important product and every member of their team is focused on delivering the best service possible to their customers. From an experienced and knowledgeable inside staff to a strong outside sales force, The Granite Group works every day to meet its customers' needs and exceed their expectations.
For more on The Granite Group, please visit: http://www.thegranitegroup.com
