Above & Beyond Catering Unveils Redesigned Brand and Website
"We are beyond excited for the new website," says Owner Anna Intertas-Barr. "Our vision is for Above & Beyond to assume a very distinct position in the San Francisco Bay Area culinary scene. I genuinely believe that our brand of cuisine, service, delivery and execution is a vibrant representation of us (as an organization)
Some of the key site features include:
• A modern design with simple, user-friendly features that speak to the SF community
• Easy and clear descriptions of their comprehensive, start-to-finish catering process
• A NEW corporate menu with a wide selection appealing to any palate
• Weekly specials of some of the brightest, most original food items featured on the site
• A functional blog with NEW posts and ongoing contributions from A&B catering pros
"Our local food scene contains so many different sets of preferences and points of view," says Co-owner/Chef Anthony Barr. "Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free—we have it all. And with this launch, A&B is supremely excited to do our part in promoting and advancing the culinary reputation of our community."
Above & Beyond looks forward to clients new & old visiting the site and checking out their new brand at http://abovecatering.com.
About Above & Beyond Catering
Above & Beyond (A&B) is a full-service catering company owned and managed by husband and wife team Anthony and Anna. After 15 years working in the SF food scene in a variety of restaurants, Anthony founded A&B with the goal of combining the freshest menus with flawlessly executed events to bring new passion to this already vibrant culinary community. Anthony and Anna infuse every aspect of the catering experience with their open, friendly personalities and a universal dedication to professionalism. These values resonate throughout many of their other ventures, including their sister company Fork & Spoon Productions. By tailoring any catering demands to almost any budget, Above & Beyond brings a flexible and comprehensive approach to the catering industry.
