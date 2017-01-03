 
Industry News





Toshiba Satellite P55W-B Fan Added To Website

New in stock are brand new the Satellite Radius P55W-B cooling fan assemblies.
 
 
New Toshiba Satellite P55W-B Fan
New Toshiba Satellite P55W-B Fan
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are needing to repair your Toshiba Satellite P55W-B laptop you are in luck.  At Laptopking.com, we carry thousands of laptop repair parts and we are happy to announce that we just added the cooling fan for this model to our website for immediate sale.

These cooling fan assemblies are new, genuine and ready for sale.  Each fan's heat sink is pre-installed with factory thermal paste.

We will be adding many more parts to this series every week for the immediate future.   All these parts are manufacturer original, brand new condition and in stock for immediate sale.

We welcome individuals and business to browse our ever expanding parts inventory.

Please visit our website to view these newly listed parts as well as the many other thousands of parts we carry for other major brands such as Hewlett Packard and Dell.

And, if you order more than $150.00 worth of parts we will ship your order for free.

Link to the list of Toshiba Satellite Radius P55W-B Fan Assembly-

http://www.laptopking.com/searchmodelresults.asp?brand=to...


Thank you

Sales

Tom Smiley
***@net-star.net
Source:laptopking.com
