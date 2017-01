Squeaky Wheel announces a new exhibition by video installation artist Sondra Perry

Contact

--flesh out: Exhibition by artist Sondra Perry: Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center, 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203: Opening reception January 20, 2017, 6pm-9pm. Public conversation with Sondra Perry at 7:30pm.On view until April 1, 2017.The five works included in this exhibition of work by Sondra Perry are critical investigations into the way digital technology gives shape and encompasses representation.(2017) is a video work that establishes a sonority that is articulated throughout the exhibit with an examination of the Windows operating system's "Blue Screen of Death," the screen that appears when the Windows operating system is frozen in error. A similar shade of blue—a chroma-key paint used for industrial special effects work—covers the gallery except for one wall, which is covered by a manipulated video projection of the artist's skin titled(2016). The same image of Perry's skin is also used as the backdrop for her digital avatar in2017), a video installation mounted on a manual treadmill. Finally, our window space features(2016), a video piece that features a digitally-manipulated image of Joseph Turner's 1840 paintingin an ocean modifier, an ocean simulation tool in the free and open -source 3D computer graphics software Blender. The manipulated presence of the artist's skin, voice, and person throughout the exhibition map an interface in which representation and refusal are utilized and fleshed out.. Aaccompanies the exhibition.Squeaky Wheel is proud to present this solo show of this emerging, exciting artist, and we hope to see you at the opening.Sondra Perry was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, in 1986. Perry holds an MFA from Columbia University and a BFA from Alfred University. In 2015, the artist's work appeared in the fourth iteration of the Greater New York exhibition at MoMA/PS1. Other exhibitions include Disguise: Masks and Global African Art, Seattle Art Museum, Seattle, 2015; A Curious Blindness, Miriam & Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery, New York (2015); Of Present Bodies, Arlington Arts Center, Arlington VA (2014); and Young, Gifted, & Black: Transforming Visual Media, The Camera Club of New York (2012). Perry performedandat the Artist's Institute, New York, in 2015. The artist's work has been screened at venues such as Les Voutes, Paris, France; Light Industry, New York; Video Art and Experimental Film Festival, Tribeca Cinemas, New York; Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts Museum, Shenyang China; and LOOP Barcelona Media Arts Festival. Perry was a panelist at Black Artists on Social Media at the Brooklyn Museum, NY. Perry has participated in residencies at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Vermont Studio Center, Ox-bow, and the Experimental Television Center. Perry is currently based in Houston, Texas as part of the artist-in-residence program CORE at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center has a mission to continue a legacy of innovation in media arts through access, education, and exhibition. We envision a community that uses electronic media and film to celebrate freedom of expression and diversity of voice.Squeaky Wheel's events are supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts, Erie County Arts & Cultural Funding, M&T Charitable Foundation – Western NY, The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, individual members, businesses, and supporters.See more info at http://squeaky.org