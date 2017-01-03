News By Tag
Squeaky Wheel announces a new exhibition by video installation artist Sondra Perry
What: Exhibition by artist Sondra Perry
Where: Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center, 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203
When: Opening reception January 20, 2017, 6pm-9pm. Public conversation with Sondra Perry at 7:30pm.
On view until April 1st, 2017.
About the Exhibition
The five works included in this exhibition of work by Sondra Perry are critical investigations into the way digital technology gives shape and encompasses representation.
netherrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr 2.0 (2017) is a video work that establishes a sonority that is articulated throughout the exhibit with an examination of the Windows operating system's "Blue Screen of Death," the screen that appears when the Windows operating system is frozen in error. A similar shade of blue—a chroma-key paint used for industrial special effects work—covers the gallery except for one wall, which is covered by a manipulated video projection of the artist's skin titled Wall 2 (2016). The same image of Perry's skin is also used as the backdrop for her digital avatar in Ashes for Three Monitor Workstation (2017), a video installation mounted on a manual treadmill. Finally, our window space features Wet and Wavy Looks—Typhon coming on (2016), a video piece that features a digitally-manipulated image of Joseph Turner's 1840 painting Slavers Throwing overboard the Dead and Dying—Typhon coming on in an ocean modifier, an ocean simulation tool in the free and open -source 3D computer graphics software Blender. The manipulated presence of the artist's skin, voice, and person throughout the exhibition map an interface in which representation and refusal are utilized and fleshed out.
Perry will be present for the opening, and will be joined by Squeaky Wheel Executive Director Maiko Tanaka for a public conversation. A newly commissioned essay by art and art history scholar and critic Soyoung Yoon accompanies the exhibition.
Squeaky Wheel is proud to present this solo show of this emerging, exciting artist, and we hope to see you at the opening.
About the Artist
Sondra Perry was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, in 1986. Perry holds an MFA from Columbia University and a BFA from Alfred University. In 2015, the artist's work appeared in the fourth iteration of the Greater New York exhibition at MoMA/PS1. Other exhibitions include Disguise: Masks and Global African Art, Seattle Art Museum, Seattle, 2015; A Curious Blindness, Miriam & Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery, New York (2015); Of Present Bodies, Arlington Arts Center, Arlington VA (2014); and Young, Gifted, & Black: Transforming Visual Media, The Camera Club of New York (2012). Perry performed Sondra Perry & Associate Make Pancakes and Shame the Devil at the Artist's Institute, New York, in 2015. The artist's work has been screened at venues such as Les Voutes, Paris, France; Light Industry, New York; Video Art and Experimental Film Festival, Tribeca Cinemas, New York; Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts Museum, Shenyang China; and LOOP Barcelona Media Arts Festival. Perry was a panelist at Black Artists on Social Media at the Brooklyn Museum, NY. Perry has participated in residencies at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Vermont Studio Center, Ox-bow, and the Experimental Television Center. Perry is currently based in Houston, Texas as part of the artist-in-residence program CORE at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
About Squeaky Wheel
Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center has a mission to continue a legacy of innovation in media arts through access, education, and exhibition. We envision a community that uses electronic media and film to celebrate freedom of expression and diversity of voice.
Squeaky Wheel's events are supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts, Erie County Arts & Cultural Funding, M&T Charitable Foundation – Western NY, The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, individual members, businesses, and supporters.
See more info at http://squeaky.org
Contact
Ekrem Serdar
***@squeaky.org
