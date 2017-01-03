News By Tag
Jewish Business Network Power Lunch Series 2017
Featuring Craig E. White, President & CEO, Philadelphia Gas Works
Registration is now open for the lunch, which will take place in room 222 of the center city location of Temple University (1515 Market Street). It is $15 for members of the JBN, $40 for non-members, and while walk-ins are welcome, registration closes at 12:00pm on Tuesday the 10th.
And be sure to save the date- the Power Lunch Series will continue throughout the year! Join the JBN on February 15th when Ross Ketover of NFL Films will be the guest of honor, and again on March 15th when the JBN will be joined by Dr. Stephen Spinelli Jr., President of Philadelphia University. Other guests for the rest of the year include Mayor Kenney, the CEO of UNICEF, and the CEO of Vanguard.
For more information about JBN, Membership, The Power Lunch Series 2017, and registration for January 11, 2017 please visit https://jhp.org/
About JBN:
The Jewish Business Network exists to provide a networking forum for business professionals. Whether you are looking for a new career opportunity, or more business through new connections you'll make, the JBN has helped business professionals foster both professional and personal development, while also helping affirm their Jewish identity. Each month the JBN hosts prominent corporate, political and organizational leaders at a networking luncheon, which gives business professionals a chance to meet, and learn from, local community "power players."
Media Contact
Stephanie Lantz
6104537409
***@lantzconsulting.com
