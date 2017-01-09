News By Tag
Ask Your Realtor If They Have Gift Certificates To Help With Moving Costs
Kary Movers Ltd of Edmonton, AB and Surrey, BC provide complimentary $50. gift certificates to realtors in these areas for distribution to clients. This help a little towards moving costs and also provides a reputable moving company option.
As a part of our commitment to the communities in which we work, we have a strong involvement in charitable services. We also work hard to not only ensure our company exceeds your expectations but also to improve the image and service of the entire industry. We provide free educational videos for anyone looking to move. we also partner with other people and companies to ensure their clients are well cared for during the moving process. This includes many realtors through the provision of $50. gift certificates which they can give clients. In turn the realtors know that the client will be cared for and the move done with respect and integrity from start to finish.
Kary Movers Ltd is a family run company with family values. We have built a company over many years through the many repeat clients and referals by satisfied customers. We never stop looking for ways to improve our services to meet client needs. We believe that when a company stops looking for ways in whech they can improve is when they start failing the customers who are the backbone of any company.
All of our team members are covered by WCB. this may seem like a small point but what many people are not aware of is the following fact. If a company does not provide WCB for employees, the person who hired them can be held liable for any injury resulting from the task(s) which they are hired to complete. As you can imagine, this can be a very large expense if you hire a company based only on price and not ask the right questions.
All moves are covered up to $50,000. in insurance coverage at no cost to the client. Again, you may not think move insurance is a big deal but compare the cost difference of hiring some guy with a truck and no concern for insurance, business licensing, WCB etc. Do you think they are going to be overly concerned with the handling of your property? Now compare the amount saved versus the cost of replacing a pience of furniture or your big screen TV. Chances are, you may be on the negative side now.
Experience is an important part of the moving industry. Our team members are well trained and experienced in all aspects of the moving process including customer service. It is a privilidge to be hired and serve our customers, not the other way around. From proper handling proceedures to the safe and secure loading of the truck for transportation, we look at all areas of the move. it is more than just lifting and placing items, we want them loaded as to reduce the risk of damage. It may be a small peice of furniture or item with no visable value but it could very well be a very important item with sentimental value to the customer so all items need to be treated as such.
If you are a Realtor or property manager that does not have gift certificates, please contact james@karymovers.com and they can be delivered to your office free of charge.
Kary Movers Ltd provides Local residential and office moves in the Greater Edmonton and Metro Vancouver areas in addition to prviding long distance relocation services in Western Canada. Call for a free estimate. BC (778) 908-2811 AB (780) 454-2414 or toll free 1-877-687-1746 https://youtu.be/
Media Contact
James Cousineau
7789082811
***@karymovers.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 09, 2017