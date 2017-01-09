 
News By Tag
* Moving
* Edmonton Movers
* Langley Movers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Ask Your Realtor If They Have Gift Certificates To Help With Moving Costs

Kary Movers Ltd of Edmonton, AB and Surrey, BC provide complimentary $50. gift certificates to realtors in these areas for distribution to clients. This help a little towards moving costs and also provides a reputable moving company option.
 
 
Edmonton and Vancouver's top local and long distance moving company
Edmonton and Vancouver's top local and long distance moving company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Moving
Edmonton Movers
Langley Movers

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
Partnerships

EDMONTON, Alberta - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- When you are buying or selling your home, moving can be a very stressful part of the next chapter of your life. It is unfortunate that there are many stories of disreputable companies taking advantage of the customers. Kary Movers Ltd is upfront with all rates and charges by the hour on local moves. In addition to the hourly cost of moving there is a flat fee of 1 hour for travel time to and from the job and a $30. fuel surcharge. No additional service fees are added so the customer knows up front what they are getting. rates do not include 5% GST and optional gratuity. A solid company with experience and exceptional customer service. A company with a reputation of taking the care that you would expect. A compant which values customer service and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

As a part of our commitment to the communities in which we work, we have a strong involvement in charitable services. We also work hard to not only ensure our company exceeds your expectations but also to improve the image and service of the entire industry. We provide free educational videos for anyone looking to move. we also partner with other people and companies to ensure their clients are well cared for during the moving process. This includes many realtors through the provision of $50. gift certificates which they can give clients. In turn the realtors know that the client will be cared for and the move done with respect and integrity from start to finish.

Kary Movers Ltd is a family run company with family values. We have built a company over many years through the many repeat clients and referals by satisfied customers. We never stop looking for ways to improve our services to meet client needs. We believe that when a company stops looking for ways in whech they can improve is when they start failing the customers who are the backbone of any company.

All of our team members are covered by WCB. this may seem like a small point but what many people are not aware of is the following fact. If a company does not provide WCB for employees, the person who hired them can be held liable for any injury resulting from the task(s) which they are hired to complete. As you can imagine, this can be a very large expense if you hire a company based only on price and not ask the right questions.

All moves are covered up to $50,000. in insurance coverage at no cost to the client. Again, you may not think move insurance is a big deal but compare the cost difference of hiring some guy with a truck and no concern for insurance, business licensing, WCB etc. Do you think they are going to be overly concerned with the handling of your property? Now compare the amount saved versus the cost of replacing a pience of furniture or your big screen TV. Chances are, you may be on the negative side now.

Experience is an important part of the moving industry. Our team members are well trained and experienced in all aspects of the moving process including customer service. It is a privilidge to be hired and serve our customers, not the other way around. From proper handling proceedures to the safe and secure loading of the truck for transportation, we look at all areas of the move. it is more than just lifting and placing items, we want them loaded as to reduce the risk of damage. It may be a small peice of furniture or item with no visable value but it could very well be a very important item with sentimental value to the customer so all items need to be treated as such.

If you are a Realtor or property manager that does not have gift certificates, please contact james@karymovers.com and they can be delivered to your office free of charge.

Kary Movers Ltd provides Local residential and office moves in the Greater Edmonton and Metro Vancouver areas in addition to prviding long distance relocation services in Western Canada. Call for a free estimate. BC (778) 908-2811 AB (780) 454-2414 or toll free 1-877-687-1746  https://youtu.be/np9eI2m7Hz4



Media Contact
James Cousineau
7789082811
***@karymovers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@karymovers.com Email Verified
Tags:Moving, Edmonton Movers, Langley Movers
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 09, 2017
Kary Movers Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share