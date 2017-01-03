 
News By Tag
* Residential Real Estate
* Coppell
* Re Max
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Coppell
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Beverly Smith Named REALTOR® of The Year

 
 
Beverly Smith Earns REALTOR® of the Year in the Coppell Office
Beverly Smith Earns REALTOR® of the Year in the Coppell Office
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Residential Real Estate
Coppell
Re Max

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Coppell - Texas - US

COPPELL, Texas - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Beverly Smith has been chosen as the "2016 REALTOR® OF THE YEAR" of the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates. This distinguished honor was presented to Beverly at the annual company-wide meeting held at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West.  Beverly was selected by her peers through a closed ballot cast by both sales associates and staff at the RE/MAX DFW Associates' Coppell office.  The ballot requested that each individual vote for the person that they thought "had been the most helpful, friendly and supportive to their fellow associates and staff in the office." The ballot also specified as to whom best represented "RE/MAX DFW Associates as a truly honorable professional" in the industry.

"Beverly is an outstanding professional in the industry and a great representative of our firm," notes Mark Wolfe, president of RE/MAX DFW Associates.  "The agents and staff have made an excellent choice for this year's Realtor® of the Year."

"It is such a tremendous honor to be named as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Mrs. Smith.  "The Coppell office is an incredible environment and has an outstanding group of agents and staff.  To me, being Realtor® of the Year is an honor, and being nominated is remarkable. I am grateful for this award."

Beverly Smith joined RE/MAX DFW Associates in 1997 and is a strong advocate for advanced education; she currently holds an ABR designation and is a member of RE/MAX Hall of Fame. A native Texan, Beverly attended Texas Tech University and the University of Texas at Arlington and acquired a BBA in Finance.  Prior to her real estate career, she was in the banking industry. Mrs. Smith and her husband reside in Coppell and have two grown children.  They are active in the First United Methodist Church.  She is also involved with the United Methodist Women, Coppell Women's Club, Assistance League, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution and Coppell Alumnae Panhellenic Association.  In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and reading.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Beverly Smith can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.333.3787 or via email at beverlys@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Residential Real Estate, Coppell, Re Max
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Coppell - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share