News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beverly Smith Named REALTOR® of The Year
"Beverly is an outstanding professional in the industry and a great representative of our firm," notes Mark Wolfe, president of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "The agents and staff have made an excellent choice for this year's Realtor® of the Year."
"It is such a tremendous honor to be named as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Mrs. Smith. "The Coppell office is an incredible environment and has an outstanding group of agents and staff. To me, being Realtor® of the Year is an honor, and being nominated is remarkable. I am grateful for this award."
Beverly Smith joined RE/MAX DFW Associates in 1997 and is a strong advocate for advanced education; she currently holds an ABR designation and is a member of RE/MAX Hall of Fame. A native Texan, Beverly attended Texas Tech University and the University of Texas at Arlington and acquired a BBA in Finance. Prior to her real estate career, she was in the banking industry. Mrs. Smith and her husband reside in Coppell and have two grown children. They are active in the First United Methodist Church. She is also involved with the United Methodist Women, Coppell Women's Club, Assistance League, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution and Coppell Alumnae Panhellenic Association. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and reading.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Beverly Smith can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.333.3787 or via email at beverlys@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse