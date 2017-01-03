 
Vida Network certifies interoperability with VTech

 
 
DAYTON, N.J. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Vida Network/VTech press release
01/05/17

Vida Network certifies interoperability with VTech

Dayton, N.J. January 5, 2017—Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability.

"Completing certification between Vida Network's vCloud platforms and the VTech collection of business SIP phones enables us to deliver a new choice in the VoIP solutions market," said Larry Kong, president of Vida Network. "Service providers are looking to offer their customers both high-performance and cost-effective VoIP solutions that are easy to manage and easy to deploy. VTech products and our platforms deliver plug-n-play, self-managed, affordable and quality VoIP solutions designed for building global IP offices. This will dramatically drive down communication costs across organizations of all sizes."

The two companies successfully completed interoperability testing of VTech ErisTerminal® and ErisStation® SIP phones and Vida Network's vCloud platforms. Vida Network's vCloud platforms provide a comprehensive range of VoIP and video-over-IP applications, including hosted and premise IP-PBX, business trunking and residential broadband services fully integrated into a single VoIP application platform.

"VTech is excited to partner with Vida Network to bring more SIP options to service providers and end-users. Vida Network's IP PBX solutions, combined with VTech SIP phones, add flexibility and increase productivity in the workplace," said Graham Williams, vice president, Business Phones Division of VTech.

Comprehensive tests involved the interoperability of Vida Network's vCloud platforms (VidaTeam service, vOffice Pro, vCallCenter) with VTech SIP phones, including:

·       VSP715 ErisTerminal SIP Deskset: supports up to 2 SIP accounts

·       VSP725 ErisTerminal SIP Deskset: supports up to 3 SIP accounts

·       VSP726 ErisTerminal SIP Deskset: supports up to 4 SIP accounts

·       VSP735 ErisTerminal SIP Deskset: supports up to 5 SIP accounts

·       VSP736 ErisTerminal SIP Deskset: supports up to 6 SIP accounts

·       VCS754 ErisStation SIP Conference Phone with Four Wireless Mics: supports up to 3 SIP accounts

·       VSP600 ErisTerminal SIP DECT Base Station and Cordless Handset: supports up to 6

cordless handsets

·       VSP601 ErisTerminal SIP DECT Cordless Handset

·       VSP608 ErisTerminal SIP DECT Cordless Deskset

VTech ErisTerminal SIP phones are available in feature-rich desktops, as well as convenient cordless models, and leverage different cloud, hosted and open-source telephony solutions without negatively impacting network traffic. Two desktop models, the VSP726 and the VSP736, offer high-quality audio and support for multiple lines, while a cordless handset option, the VSP601, shares the same HD audio and support for multiple lines as the desktop models with added mobility. The entire line of ErisTerminal phones are built on a DECT 6.0 platform, providing a clear connection while making the system easily expandable with additional cordless accessories.

Businesses can expand the system up to an unlimited number of desktop phones, and up to six cordless handsets for every one VSP600 cordless base station. This means users can leave their desk and enjoy DECT 6.0 sound quality and reception on a cordless handset. The corded phone models also feature power over Ethernet (PoE) with dual Ethernet ports. Using this technology, employees at a business like an auto dealership, manufacturing facility or retail store could place base phones throughout the facility and easily move up to 150 feet away using a cordless handset.

About Vida Network Technologies, Inc.

Vida Network provides VoIP services that deliver hosted telephony and multimedia services, as well as a complete line of premise based IP-PBX and call center solutions. Its flagship technology enables partners and resellers to deliver next-generation voice and multimedia applications with advanced features that enable them to increase revenue, enhance competitive differentiation and elevate customer satisfaction. Vida Network's family of software products delivers the scale, open architecture and reliability that companies demand. Vida Network provides VoIP applications to organizations in China, the Caribbean, U.K., Germany and the Americas. For more information, please visit vidanetwork.net.

About VTech Communications, Inc.

VTech provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business consumer experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. The Group's business phones scale from small operations to enterprise-level corporations. They are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. The company has recently added an award-winning collection of SIP phone systems, featuring compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products in a manner that minimizes any impact on the environment, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information, please visit businessphones.vtech.com.

VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Ltd. ErisTerminal® and ErisStation® are trademarks of VTech Communications, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Vida Network Technologies, Inc.

Larry Kong

President

732-438-0881

lkong@vidanetwork.net

VTech Communications, Inc.

Stephanie Fazio

Advertising & Public Relations Manager

503-596-1248

sfazio@vtechphones.com
