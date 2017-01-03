News By Tag
Drumroll Please! Announcing the Finalists of the 2017 Mompreneurs® Awards
The 5th Annual Mompreneurs® Award Finalists have been selected. Winners will be announced at the Annual National Mompreneurs® Conference taking place in Toronto, March 3rd and 4th, 2017.
Voting began on November 9th and closed December 31st, 2016 for the 2017 Annual Mompreneur® Awards, presented by TruShield Insurance. The Mompreneur® Awards recognizes the hard work and talent of busy female entrepreneurs who are making advances in today's Canadian business environment, inspired by new lifestyle needs and armed with the education and talent to do so.
This year, winners will be scrutinized by an expert panel of prestigious judges, including Manjit Minhas (CBC's Dragon's Den), Krista Scaldwell (VP Public Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company),Lorraine McLachlan (President/CEO of the Canadian Franchise Assoc.), Jill Schoolenberg (VP, GoDaddy Canada), and Victoria Lennox (Co-Founder, Startup Canada). All Finalists will be judged based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales growth, leadership, and scalability, in 4 award categories: Mompreneur Award of Excellence (exemplary product/service)
Women were nominated or registered online at themompreneur.com/
The finalists in each category are:
Mompreneur® Award of Excellence
Dana Shortt Gourmet & Gifts – Dana Shortt, Waterloo Ontario
Easy Peasy Patches – Andrea Winarski, Aurora Ontario
Olivia Rose – AnnaMaria DiNicolantonio, Milton Ontario
Snugabell Mom & Baby Gear – Wendy Armbruster-Bell, Coquitlam British Columbia
YUM: Plant-Based Recipes for a Gluten-Free Diet – Dr. Theresa Nicassio, Vancouver British Columbia
Mompreneurs® "Momentum" Award
Blue Ocean Office Supplies – Stephanie Birt, Guelph Ontario
Homeworks Etc. – Jacqueline De'Ath, Surrey British Columbia
Oxygen Fitness – Lori-Ann McLeod, Milton Ontario
Sanctuary Studios – Michelle Emson, Bracebridge Ontario
TIKKO – Christine Frances Poe, Burlington Ontario
The Wedding Coach – Jennifer Reece Maxwell, Ajax Ontario
Mompreneur® Startup Award
K'pure Naturals – Karen Johnson, Mission British Columbia
Malarkey Kids (The Munch Mitt) – Melissa Hyslop, Burlington Ontario
Mama Knows Luxury – Sarah Willey, Edmonton Alberta
Nutracelle – Melanie Wildman, Stratford Prince Edward Island
Nutrition Bites – Sandra Venneri, London Ontario
Talii Towels – Lisa Iafrate, King City Ontario
Mompreneur® Award of Merit
Arbonne International – Mirella Canavan, Mississauga Ontario
Mommy Connections London – Nicole Hennessy, London Ontario
Par-T-Perfect – Amber Dinda, Oakville Ontario
SendoutCards – Duette Anderson, Surrey British Columbia
Stella & Dot– Paula Alblas, Puslinch Ontario
The winners will be announced in Toronto at the 5th Annual National Mompreneurs Conference over International Women's Day Weekend on March 3rd & 4th, 2017.
For information on the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards and prizing, please visit themompreneur.com/
More information about the Annual Conference can be found at: themompreneur.com/
To interview Maria Locker or any of these emerging Canadian business leaders and mentors, including sharing their stories, getting business/entrepreneur success tips and learnings, or showcasing their business ideas, please contact:
Rania Walker
Front Door PR
416-258-8953
rania@frontdoorpr.com
