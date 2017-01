Drumroll Please! Announcing the Finalists of the 2017 Mompreneurs® Awards

The 5th Annual Mompreneurs® Award Finalists have been selected. Winners will be announced at the Annual National Mompreneurs® Conference taking place in Toronto, March 3rd and 4th, 2017.

-- Mompreneurs®and ParentsCanada Magazine have teamed up once again to recognize and reward the country's top mompreneurs with over $30,000 in cash and business services designed to drive the winners' companies forward to further success.Voting began on November 9th and closed December 31, 2016 for the 2017 Annual Mompreneur® Awards, presented by TruShield Insurance. The Mompreneur® Awards recognizes the hard work and talent of busy female entrepreneurs who are making advances in today's Canadian business environment, inspired by new lifestyle needs and armed with the education and talent to do so.This year, winners will be scrutinized by an expert panel of prestigious judges, including,Lorraine McLachlan (, Jill Schoolenberg, and. All Finalists will be judged based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales growth, leadership, and scalability, in 4 award categories:(exemplary product/service)(for a business under 3 years),(for a consultant or franchisee), and the(for a female-led non-profit, charity, or service-based business).Women were nominated or registered online at themompreneur.com/award, and after accumulating points based on support from over 20,000 public voters and impression ratings from judges, the finalists were narrowed down.The finalists in each category are:Dana Shortt Gourmet & Gifts – Dana Shortt, Waterloo OntarioEasy Peasy Patches – Andrea Winarski, Aurora OntarioOlivia Rose – AnnaMaria DiNicolantonio, Milton OntarioSnugabell Mom & Baby Gear – Wendy Armbruster-Bell, Coquitlam British ColumbiaYUM: Plant-Based Recipes for a Gluten-Free Diet – Dr. Theresa Nicassio, Vancouver British ColumbiaBlue Ocean Office Supplies – Stephanie Birt, Guelph OntarioHomeworks Etc. – Jacqueline De'Ath, Surrey British ColumbiaOxygen Fitness – Lori-Ann McLeod, Milton OntarioSanctuary Studios – Michelle Emson, Bracebridge OntarioTIKKO – Christine Frances Poe, Burlington OntarioThe Wedding Coach – Jennifer Reece Maxwell, Ajax OntarioK'pure Naturals – Karen Johnson, Mission British ColumbiaMalarkey Kids (The Munch Mitt) – Melissa Hyslop, Burlington OntarioMama Knows Luxury – Sarah Willey, Edmonton AlbertaNutracelle – Melanie Wildman, Stratford Prince Edward IslandNutrition Bites – Sandra Venneri, London OntarioTalii Towels – Lisa Iafrate, King City OntarioArbonne International – Mirella Canavan, Mississauga OntarioMommy Connections London – Nicole Hennessy, London OntarioPar-T-Perfect – Amber Dinda, Oakville OntarioSendoutCards – Duette Anderson, Surrey British ColumbiaStella & Dot– Paula Alblas, Puslinch OntarioThe winners will be announced in Toronto at the 5th Annual National Mompreneurs Conference over International Women's Day Weekend on March 3& 4, 2017.For information on the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards and prizing, please visit themompreneur.com/ award More information about the Annual Conference can be found at: themompreneur.com/ conference/ To interview Maria Locker or any of these emerging Canadian business leaders and mentors, including sharing their stories, getting business/entrepreneur success tips and learnings, or showcasing their business ideas, please contact:Rania WalkerFront Door PR416-258-8953rania@frontdoorpr.com- 30 -ParentsCanada magazine (ParentsCanada.com)is one of Canada's leading resources for parents of newborns to tweens. Our focus is on providing parents the tools they need to make positive choices for their families. @ParentsCanadaMompreneur Showcase Group Inc. (TheMompreneur.com)is the trusted national network that supports, educates, and empowers female entrepreneurs across Canada. With a team expanding across Canada, they boast a collective of over 17,000 members and an online community over 80,000 strong. @TheMompreneurTM