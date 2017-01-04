Country(s)
Industry News
250 Quotes That Will Make You A More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader
Need a burst of inspiration to propel your leadership to the next level? How would advice from some of history's great minds enhance your success and the success of your organization?
In 250 Quotes leadership guru C. L. Mulligan shares her personal collection of favorite leadership quotes from ancient philosophers to business titans to pop culture icons. Perfectly suited as a nightstand mainstay or an on-the-go reference, 250 Quotes is the ultimate guide to help start or end your day―or provide a needed surge of motivation.
Each quotation denotes an insightful lesson that can help each of us maximize our leadership potential. By learning them can we recognize their benefit, but by emulating them we move closer to achieving greatness.
Featuring a foreword by David Kahn, author of Cape, Spandex, Briefcase: Leadership Lessons from Superheroes, this collection includes the combined wisdom of such varied philosophers, business titans, scholars and personalities as: Muhammad Ali, Warren Bennis, Leonardo DaVinci, Colin Powell, Sheryl Sandberg, and many, many more!
C. L. Mulligan is a nationally recognized leadership consultant, coach, and keynote speaker. With an emphasis on maximizing competitive advantages, company culture, and employee empowerment, she has been working with executives and corporate teams for almost thirty years.
