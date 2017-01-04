News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Expands RFID Practice and Provides Expert Insight on the Top RFID Trends for 2017
Leading systems integrator advises on the top radio frequency identification (RFID) trends, hires 10 year RFID veteran Patrick Richgels
Tom O'Boyle, director of RFID, Barcoding, Inc., said, "We're excited to have Patrick Richgels join the RFID team here at Barcoding. We'll be able to use his experience of passive ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID as well as traditional applications to better serve our existing clients and secure new clients."
Previously, Richgels served more than 20 years as an IT Specialist with Monsanto Company, which included ten years of experience with exploring, testing and implementing passive UHF RFID applications. As a RFID field engineer for Barcoding, Richgels will be assessing, designing, implementing and supporting asset tracking solutions for clients in various industries.
Patrick Richgels, RFID field engineer, Barcoding, Inc., said, "I've had the pleasure of working with Barcoding on many projects through my previous company. I look forward to joining the Barcoding team full-time in order to focus solely on implementing unique RFID solutions to help clients combat industry challenges."
Barcoding believes that the following two major industry RFID trends will make a big impact on applications moving forward:
· Wide Area RFID System - Barcoding's RFID practice sees the practical use of passive RAIN RFID systems being expanded into facilities and use cases that will require base readers to be mounted overhead to monitor location and movement of inventory assets. Wide Area RFID will become a predominant RFID method for companies in manufacturing, distribution and retail environments where traditional RFID portals are constraining their ability to track important items.
· Expansion of Low Energy Bluetooth – There will also be an expansion of Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) beacons and readers implemented as a standards-based active RFID system for reporting high value assets moving throughout an organization. The company foresees multiple use cases for its Active Asset Tracker (AAT)™ Solution, which uses BLE beacons and CloudNodes to capture location information quickly with little on-site engineering effort to complete the system.
In 2017, Barcoding is looking to continue the success and momentum it gained in the last year. The company was recognized on CRN's 2016 Solution Provider 500 List, Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers annual list and was named a 2016 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. Barcoding also held another well-attended Executive Forum Event for supply chain executives.
About RFID by Barcoding™
RFID by Barcoding is a dedicated practice for the design, development, implementation, and advancement of Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID). Our experts have been involved with the practical implementation of RFID technology for over 200 companies in industries ranging from manufacturing and distribution to healthcare, government, and education. Our mission is to empower our clients to achieve greater visibility in their business through the use of RFID technology.
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.barcoding.com/
