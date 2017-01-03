Save water with your water butt

MAIDSTONE, U.K.
- Jan. 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- Rainfall differs from season to season. Whichever season you're in, it is a waste to just let it flow, especially because it is free. Be smart and connect one or more water butts to the round downpipe of your guttering. On rainy days collect the rain water in the water butt, as the plants in your garden get plenty of water. When summer is approaching and the sun makes its appearance, rainy days become less and less and the water butt is not filled up with rain water any more. This time of year is when your garden needs watering the most in order to flourish. The rain water that you have collected on rainy days can be used during summertime. A 5-litre watering can doesn't go a long way. You can imagine how much tap water you'd be using, fortunately there is a different way. Use a water butt to collect rain water. You'll be saving a lot of money on a yearly basis plus rain water doesn't contain calcium, which is much better for the plants.
Please consider the following when installing your water butt. Ensure the water butt is stable and in upright position, and is placed on a stand. Now it is also easy to fill a bucket or watering can with rain water.
Buy different models of water butts at http://www.guttering-expert.co.uk
. We deliver all our water butts with cover. The cover ensures no leaves or other rubbish get into the water butt. Make sure your water butt is empty in wintertime to avoid bursts or cracks that may cause leakage. An overflowing water butt will cause deposit on and around your water butt. Not a pleasant thing! This can be easily avoided by installing a rain diverter. Place the rain diverter between the round downpipe and connect the tube to the water butt. The rain diverter directs the rain water to the water butt. When the water butt is filled to the brim, the rain diverter drains any excess water to the downspout.
Advantages of having a water butt
· Rain water contains no calcium
· Rain water is free
· Rain water is ecological-friendly