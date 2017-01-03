 
News By Tag
* Magazine
* Science Fiction
* Fantasy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Plymouth Meeting
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Empyreome Magazine Releases First Issue

 
 
Empryeome Magazine January 2017
Empryeome Magazine January 2017
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Empyreome Magazine has released the first issue of it's brand new, quarterly science fiction and fantasy magazine ahead of schedule. The issue features six stories by authors Michael Ezell, Alisha Mughal, Paul Alex Gray, Kieran McKiel, Megan Neumann, and Elizabeth Barron.

The January 2017 issue is available free online or it may be purchased as an ebook (PDF, EPUB, MOBI). A free audio version of one of the stories, "The Obtuse Man" by Alisha Mughal, is also available at Empyreome's website.

Empyreome plans to publish four issues of its magazine each year in January, April, July, and October. In addition to the magazine, Empyreome plans to begin its Weekly Flash series, highlighting a story with up to 1,000 words, on Friday, January 20. Each week, a new story will be featured.

Empyreome (pronounced Em-peer-ee-ohm) is derived from the Greek empyrean (of or relating to the heavens) and the suffix -ome (denoting parts having a specified nature, as in 'genome'). The magazine has a threefold goal:

• To publish fascinating stories that are "out of this world"
• To publish stories that will encourage, enlighten, and inspire
• To be a publication where authors will be proud to have their work published

The current issue, the free audio podcast, and more information about Empyreome Magazine can be found at http://empyreome.com

Submissions are currently open at Empyreome Magazine for speculative fiction stories up to 10,000 words. Authors can find submission guidelines at http://empyreome.com/submissions.aspx.

Contact
Randy Hulshizer
***@empyreome.com
End
Source:
Email:***@empyreome.com Email Verified
Tags:Magazine, Science Fiction, Fantasy
Industry:Publishing
Location:Plymouth Meeting - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share