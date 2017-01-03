News By Tag
Empyreome Magazine Releases First Issue
The January 2017 issue is available free online or it may be purchased as an ebook (PDF, EPUB, MOBI). A free audio version of one of the stories, "The Obtuse Man" by Alisha Mughal, is also available at Empyreome's website.
Empyreome plans to publish four issues of its magazine each year in January, April, July, and October. In addition to the magazine, Empyreome plans to begin its Weekly Flash series, highlighting a story with up to 1,000 words, on Friday, January 20. Each week, a new story will be featured.
Empyreome (pronounced Em-peer-ee-ohm)
• To publish fascinating stories that are "out of this world"
• To publish stories that will encourage, enlighten, and inspire
• To be a publication where authors will be proud to have their work published
The current issue, the free audio podcast, and more information about Empyreome Magazine can be found at http://empyreome.com
Submissions are currently open at Empyreome Magazine for speculative fiction stories up to 10,000 words. Authors can find submission guidelines at http://empyreome.com/
Contact
Randy Hulshizer
***@empyreome.com
