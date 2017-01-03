News By Tag
HMH Appoints a New Chief Operating Officer
Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has announced today the appointment of Ferghal Purcell as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Purcell, the former Complex General Manager for both The Ajman Palace Hotel and The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, has over 30 years of regional and international experience in the hospitality industry.
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH, said: "Our strategic vision lies in striving for growth and exceeding our guests' expectations across our different properties. This ultimately translates to success stories and benefits our business partners and property owners. We value Purcell's accomplishments;
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed also added: "We enjoyed a close working relationship with the former CEO, Laurent A. Voivenel, who was truly passionate about HMH. We wish him the best of luck with his future career move."
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.
HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.
For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
