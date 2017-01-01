News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Branch Out Solutions –Business and Life Coaching announces the launch of a new website
Branch Out Solutions - Business and Life coaching has launched a new website to introduce their services and coaching methods.
"I have the pleasure of being a coach and consultant. I get to bring my skills, talents, experience and passion to helping clients who want to bridge the gap between where they are and where they want to be", says Charmagne Coston. "I have also spend many years as a virtual assistant and web designer so I can create and facilitate action steps that bring focused transformation to the client's goals."
"Clients seek coaching because it provides accountability that leads to growing their business and profits. Clients understand they have many great ideas and are not sure where to implement these ideas to effectively build their business", Charmagne continues. "That's where I can help. For example, a client building their business online sets coaching goals to create a new website and create a signature online course; I can design an action plan, provide accountability and provide guided actionable recommendations."
The new website offers a complimentary "Kick Start Guide to Running a Small Business" and a complimentary 30 minute coaching session to help clients start their 2017 success. Branch Out Solutions – Business and Life Coaching offers everything a client needs to grow their brand and online presence in a one-on-one or group coaching setting.
About the practice: Branch Out Solutions is a successful Business and Life Coaching practice that works with clients to deliver high-impact, results oriented coaching to both individuals and groups alike. Branch Out Solutions uses high impact methods to achieve results. As coach, Charmagne Coston has assisted many people in finding success in both their professional and personal lives. During her many years in the business world, she has dedicated her life to helping others. Every client Charmagne works with will achieve results that will surpass their wildest expectation.
Contact
info@branchoutsolutions.com
Website
http://www.branchoutsolutions.com
Media Contact
Charmagne Coston
512-842-9322
5128429322
***@branchoutsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse