Than Merrill Review and Fortune Builders Warning

Investing in Real Estate or Thinking About Starting a Wholesale Business?

End

-- Yes, you can make money from real estate. There are several ways that average people can do this:- Wholesaling properties (assigning them)- Buy and flip (after rehabbing)- Tax liens- REO properties (real estate taken back by bank)These are the primary methods that Than Merrill's associates (you won't see Than Merrill) teach at his seminars.Warning, you won't really get the details of how to do this at his FREE seminar. You will be invited back for additional training (for a couple of hundred dollars more) to learn SOME of these techniques.And, of course, if you want to access his investors you will pay even more (in the thousands of dollars) to make your money.If you want to use the methods mentioned to "make money with real estate" here are a few challenges that you will encounter:Some states don't really like the idea of 'wholesaling' properties. In fact, there are laws against it. The crime is referred to as "practicing real estate without a license."The other downside of wholesaling properties is that you need to SELL the person who has the property on doing the wholesaling deal with you. (A complete stranger who may not have sold anything in your life, let alone real estate deals). Then you have to find a buyer who is willing to fund the deal and buy the property.This is a perfectly legitimate way to make money in real estate. In fact, Carleton Sheets, who some call the godfather of real estate infomercials, showed viewers how to do this way back in the 1980's.The problem is that you need MONEY to buy property! And you need people who will do these renovations on time and in budget. Yes, the HGTV shows make it look easy.Here you may be thinking; "I don't need MY money, I'll just use a Hard Money Lender." Getting in bed with a hard money lender is a VERY expensive proposition. And if you mess up you could lose all of your money AND the property (you see they use the property as collateral).This is a good, and some would say safe, way to invest in real estate. Even if the delinquent property owner pays off the lien, and you don't get the property, you still earn interest. In some states, you can earn as much as 18% back on your investment.But that's the rub, you must have money to purchase tax liens. And you need to be smart enough to know which areas of town are the best buy. Smart tax lien investors often spend months, if not years, getting this right.- REO properties (real estate taken back by bank)Another great way to invest in real estate. Many homeowners lose their homes, sometimes through no fault of their own, life happens. But you will still need money. And most banks have conditions regarding the repairs that need to be done. Yep, 99% of REO properties need repairs. That's one of the reasons they are such a good buy.Looking for a way to earn income without the expense of real estate (or the steep learning curve)?