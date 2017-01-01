 
Wilco Distributors To Attend the 2017 World Ag Expo In Tulare

Wilco is a regular attendee to the World Ag Expo and this year is no exception
 
 
ag 2017
VISALIA, Calif. - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Lompoc, California company https://wilcodistributors.com is going to attend the 2017 World Ag Expo Between February 14 and February 16, 2017. The company is a regular attendee of the World Ag Expo and this year is no exception.  Wilco is again going to have a booth as well.  Wilco Distributors is excited to attend and can't wait to see see and interact with the expo attendees.

https://wilcodistributors.com will introduce or further show people to the many products they manufacture and distribute around the state and the rest of the US. Some of the products include:

Pocket Gopher Baits:  https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/wilco-zinc-homeowner-bait/

https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/gopher-getter-type-2/,

Ground Squirrel Bait:  https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/ground-squirrel-bait/,

Snail and Slug Gel: https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/wilco-snail-slug-gel/,

Rat and Mouse Baits: https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow...

https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/wilco-soft-bait-rats-mice/.


The company also produces and sells many tools including bait applicators, rodent traps, and rodent bait stations.

