Wilco Distributors To Attend the 2017 World Ag Expo In Tulare

Wilco is a regular attendee to the World Ag Expo and this year is no exception

-- Lompoc, California company https://wilcodistributors.com is going to attend the 2017 World Ag Expo Between February 14 and February 16, 2017. The company is a regular attendee of the World Ag Expo and this year is no exception. Wilco is again going to have a booth as well. Wilco Distributors is excited to attend and can't wait to see see and interact with the expo attendees.https://wilcodistributors.com will introduce or further show people to the many products they manufacture and distribute around the state and the rest of the US. Some of the products include:https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/wilco-zinc-homeowner-bait/https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/gopher-getter-type-2/,https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/ground-squirrel-bait/,https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/wilco-snail-slug-gel/,https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeowner/wilco-soft-bait-rats-mice/.The company also produces and sells many tools including bait applicators, rodent traps, and rodent bait stations.