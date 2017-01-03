 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Wilco Distributors To Attend Spokane Ag Expo

Rodenticide Manufacturing Company To Attend Ag Expo & Farm Forum To Increase Visibility And Reach New Customers
 
wilco products
wilco products
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- California company https://wilcodistributors.com is going to attend the 2017 Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum Between February 7 and February 9, 2017. The company hopes to add additional exposure to their business and services in the Pacific Northwest and the 2017 Spokane Ag Expo is the perfect way to do so.

https://wilcodistributors.com will introduce people to the many products they manufacture and distribute around the state and the rest of the US. Some of the products include their pocket gopher baits https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow... and https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow..., ground squirrel bait https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow..., snail and slug gel https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow..., as well as rat and mouse baits https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow... and https://wilcodistributors.com/information/products/homeow....

The company also produces and sells many tools including bait applicators, rodent traps, and rodent bait stations.

Contact
Blake Hazen
support@wilcodistributors.com
***@wilcodistributors.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12610979/1
End
Source:Black9Design
Email:***@wilcodistributors.com
Tags:Rodent Bait, Pocket Gopher Bait, Pocket Gopher Trap, Ground Squirrel Bait, Ground Squirrel Trap, Rat Bait, Rat Trap, Mouse Bait, Mouse Trap, Rodent Removal
Industry:Agriculture, Consumer, Environment, Home, Property
Location:Spokane - Washington - United States
Lompoc - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 03, 2017
Wilco Distirubors Inc PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share