Prospect Financial Group, Inc. donates to Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots is a national program that is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve and began in 1947. With a mission to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December, Toys for tots distributes them to less fortunate children in the community as Christmas gifts. Each year, Toys for Tots aims to assist these children in becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens. The campaign plays a valuable role in the children's holidays and brings the local community together during the annual toy collection and distribution. The Prospect Financial team has cooperatively donated $300. The donation will go towards the gifts the children will receive during the holidays.
"The Prospect team is passionate about helping out locally, especially during the holidays. Toys for Tots is a great program to help bring happiness to less fortunate families." Stated Laura Bromhead, Marketing Content Coordinator.
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowner's needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information visit www.prospectrefinance.com.
