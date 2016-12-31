 
Oaxis Showcases Range of Multi-Function E Ink Display iPhone Cases at CES 2017

In addition to its line of E Ink cases, the company is displaying its latest innovations in consumer technology at E Ink's booth, LVCC, South Hall 2, Booth MP25665
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Oaxis, a leading consumer technology company with 29 iF product design awards, is showcasing its InkCase i7 at CES 2017. The multifaceted scratch-resistant smart case merges the functionality of an e-reader with the convenience of a smartphone to bring users the world's lightest E Ink display for iPhone 7.

Following the success of the InkCase i6, the InkCase i7 continues to deliver an unparalleled e-reading experience while incorporating drop-proof casing and an anti-scratch screen. The case's 4.3-inch display harnesses anti-glare properties,diminishing strain associated with common screen glare, allowing readers to fully immerse themselves in the bold and rich text of their eBooks. Unlike other e-readers, the InkCase i7 removes all distractions, including advertisements. With its "Read It Now" function, users can archive downloaded articles from mobile browsers and apps as well as multiple eBooks for the ultimate offline reading experience, without draining their iPhone's battery.

The InkCase i7 allows users to fully customize their display wallpaper as well as edit photos via the InkCase iOS application and Bluetooth technology. It also features functionalities, including receiving push notifications, creating task lists, and tracking physical activities with the Health App integration.

In addition to the InkCase i7, Oaxis will be showcasing a lineup of its products including:

Oaxis InkCase i6 Phone Case - In comparison to the Kindle, the InkCase i6 provides a clearer, sharper reading experience with a higher screen resolution and is two times thinner, three times lighter, and charges in half the time.

Oaxis AirScale - The AirScale is a combination luggage scale and power bank. With this device, travelers no longer need to worry about overweight luggage fees or a lack of power for their devices.

Oaxis WatchPhone - WatchPhone is a hybrid watch and phone for kids featuring two-way communication, real-time locating, shake-to-make friends, 3G voice chat, SOS safe zones settings, pedometer, alarm, and more.

Oaxis will be exhibiting at CES from January 5-8, at E Ink's booth, LVCC, South Hall 2, Booth MP25665.

To schedule an appointment to experience Oaxis' technology, please contact Beth Gard at bethg@lotus823.com.

About Oaxis

An award-winning technology company, Oaxis is a known leader in the consumer electronics space for their innovative products and software platforms, always incorporating the latest in design, innovation, and technology to deliver unique and practical products. Established in Singapore, Oaxis' focus is to empower users to both make healthier choices and make them much easier, with wellness technology that easily integrates into an active lifestyle. Oaxis is currently owned by Gajah and has previously been recognized for the award-winning InkCase, a second screen for smartphones.

For more information about Oaxis, please visit www.oaxis.com,www.facebook.com/oaxis and www.twitter.com/_oaxis.

Beth Gard
***@lotus823.com
