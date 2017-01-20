News By Tag
Greenkote announces news Cranfield University research with Bentley Motors and bigHead
This partnership has the potential to open up new applications for Greenkote technology in the automotive industry. Greenkote's protective metals coating process is already world renowned as a high-performance, cost-effective process used in the construction industry in applications as demanding as the New Safe Confinement shelter at Chernobyl and in the repairs to London's' famous Cheesgrater building. The technology is one of greenest processes in the coatings industry too.
Commenting on the research, Greenkote chief executive officer Mark Gore said, "Our technology is world leading in the area of corrosion proofing. Now we are looking to develop Greenkote treatments and solutions that provide bonded and embedded metallic components in automotive applications with superior all round performance, flexibility and ease of use."
The Structural Joints work by Cranfield University's Composites Centre forms part of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (ESPRC) funded CIMComp programme. In supporting Cranfield's research, Greenkote aims to develop new standards for corrosion proofing metallic components and fasteners, to facilitate innovative concepts for attaching and joining structures in multi-material automotive applications
Lawrence Cook, Research Fellow in Composites Manufacturing at Cranfield University, adds; "Greenkote's technology is ideally suited for evaluation in our metallic and CFC structural joints research and Greenkote's wider experience in the coatings sector is a key element in the research. Support from Greenkote strengthens our ability to deliver transformative research, and our work together is already feeding directly into our two-year Innovate UK funded Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with bigHead bonding fasteners Ltd to develop fastening solutions for composite materials, with a focus on automotive applications.
Matthew Stevens - managing director, bighead adds, "bigHead have a heritage in offering innovative and high quality fastening solutions that deliver to high expectations. Evaluating Greenkote's technologies in partnership with Cranfield demonstrates our commitment to offering market leading performance in demanding applications"
Greenkote provides its coatings solutions through a global network of coating centres and licensees. Plants and licensees are located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
For details of Greenkote processes and licensing enquiries, please visit www.greenkote.com
Editor notes
Greenkote provides protective metal coatings to mitigate corrosion that are high-performing, cost-effective and delivered using one of the greenest processes in the coatings industry.
The Greenkote process offers a number of critical advantages, depending upon the application. Using no acids, important issues such as hydrogen embrittlement are avoided, whilst the process offers high corrosion resistance, excellent paint adhesion and exceptional levels of coating consistency. When coating threads, neither internal nor external surfaces need to be reworked.
The green and clean Greenkote process minimises regulatory costs and issues, since the elimination of hazardous waste eliminates the expenses of high water consumption, waste clean-up, disposal and reporting.
Founded in 1999, Greenkote PLC was registered in the UK as a public limited company in 2005. After acquiring one of the largest custom coating companies in North America, Greenkote expanded its market presence and business infrastructure to the United States and Mexico.
Now headquartered in Brook Park, Ohio, (near Cleveland) Greenkote PLC has become one of the industry's most innovative coating technology companies. Greenkote develops proprietary metal alloy powders and process technologies which are used on its specialized equipment to coat finished metal parts. Greenkote has focused much of its attention on corrosion protection and has significant patents in that area. The company's ongoing investment in research and development enables it to maintain its technological advantage and provide customers with increasingly efficient, cost-effective and environmentally sound solutions to their coating needs.
Greenkote is a member of the Surface Engineering Association
