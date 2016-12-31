News By Tag
Making Commercial Cleaning a Priority in 2017
With a new year ahead of business, what is the best way to impact the way consumer' view your business? Working with a commercial cleaning service provider can tremendously impact the way consumers' view your business
Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI. has built a 25-year-reputation-
After all, the continued threat of germs and bacteria spreading from person-to-person, evokes Michigan businesses to take charge of combating such threats, and implement quality procedures that stops the spread of germs and bacteria; at least, in their work environments.
Working with a commercial cleaning service provider takes the stress away. After all, Allen Maintenance Corporation delivers services that out compete all competitors'.
In fact, top name corporations rely on the services provided by Allen Maintenance Corporation, such as LORD Corp. and PepsiCo Bottling Company.
Therefore, why would you continue hesitating to take a sincere interest in building an alliance- with a corporation who cares about your daily business environment?
After all, commercial cleaning services are offered 24/7/365. Estimates are available upon request. And all, Allen Maintenance field team members are trained and qualified to meet your cleaning needs.
So, why not take-action!
Log on to the Allen Maintenance Corporation Web site at http://allenmaintenancejanitorial.com/
Contact
Allen Maintenance Corporation
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
