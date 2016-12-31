 
News By Tag
* Michigan
* Birmingham Mi
* Farmington Hills MI
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln Park
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


Making Commercial Cleaning a Priority in 2017

With a new year ahead of business, what is the best way to impact the way consumer' view your business? Working with a commercial cleaning service provider can tremendously impact the way consumers' view your business
 
 
BBBA+
BBBA+
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- wWith a new year ahead of business, what is the best way to impact the way consumer' view your business? Working with a commercial cleaning service provider can tremendously impact the way consumers' view your business.

Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI. has built a 25-year-reputation- offering superior cleaning services to Eastern District Michigan businesses.

After all, the continued threat of germs and bacteria spreading from person-to-person, evokes Michigan businesses to take charge of combating such threats, and implement quality procedures that stops the spread of germs and bacteria; at least, in their work environments.

Working with a commercial cleaning service provider takes the stress away. After all, Allen Maintenance Corporation delivers services that out compete all competitors'.

In fact, top name corporations rely on the services provided by Allen Maintenance Corporation, such as LORD Corp. and PepsiCo Bottling Company.

Therefore, why would you continue hesitating to take a sincere interest in building an alliance- with a corporation who cares about your daily business environment?

After all, commercial cleaning services are offered 24/7/365. Estimates are available upon request. And all, Allen Maintenance field team members are trained and qualified to meet your cleaning needs.

So, why not take-action! Contact Allen Maintenance Corporation, Monday-Friday 9am-3pm at 313.383.4840; and together, we can bring an end to the spread of germs and bacteria in your work place.

Log on to the Allen Maintenance Corporation Web site at http://allenmaintenancejanitorial.com/ to learn more about this Lincoln Park, MI. corporation.

Contact
Allen Maintenance Corporation
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance Corporation
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Michigan, Birmingham Mi, Farmington Hills MI
Industry:Business
Location:Lincoln Park - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allen Maintenance Janitorial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share