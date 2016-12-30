 
OpenRoad Lending Named as a DFW Best and Brightest Company to Work For

Direct-to-Consumer Auto Finance Company Awarded for Superior Employee Satisfaction
 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- OpenRoad Lending, a Direct-to-Consumer auto finance company, has been named as one of  DFW's Best and Brightest Companies to work for by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Companies that excel at employee relations will be recognized at the DFW Best and Brightest Companies to Work For symposium and awards gala on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Dallas Arboretum.

"This year's winners practice innovative strategies and represent best practices in industries as diverse as energy, medical, financial services and nonprofit. An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories. We are proud to honor this year's winners," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, NABR.

"We believe that providing a great place for our employees to go to work goes hand-in-hand with our success." Said Chris Goodman, President and CEO of OpenRoad Lending. "OpenRoad maintains a high level of customer satisfaction and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the  fastest growing company in America for three consecutive years. Neither of these would be possible without the hard work of our staff and being recognized as one of the Best and Brightest in Dallas Fort Worth is something we are very excited about."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a national program with annual symposium and award galas presented in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco.

About OpenRoad Lending

OpenRoad Lending, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is an online Direct-to-Consumer auto finance company. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 37th fastest growing private company in America as well as a "Best Place to Work" company by the Dallas Business Journal, OpenRoad Lending offers auto finance solutions to consumers with all types of credit in 38 states across the USA.

OpenRoad Lending's online application and approval process enables consumers to apply for financing in the comfort and privacy of their own home at www.OpenRoadLending.com  OpenRoad's auto finance products include auto refinance, cash-out auto refinance loans and new and pre-owned vehicle purchase.

Contact Don Chapman for additional information at 214-393-2224.
