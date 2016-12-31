News By Tag
BizLibrary Adds 660+ New Micro Video Lessons to Its Online Employee Training Content Library
Topics of Recent Releases Include Microsoft Office 2016, Workplace Substance Abuse, Leadership Motivation, and Mindset Change
Topics of recently released videos cover a range of training and skills such as working with Microsoft Office 2016, workplace substance abuse, how to motivate as a leader, and creating a change-ready mindset.
Some recent releases include:
· Leadership and Motivation video course
· Creating a Mindset for Leaders: Making it Happen video course
· Understanding Workplace Substance Abuse video series
· Working with Functions in Excel 2016 video series
· Microsoft Outlook 2016 Essentials video series
· Working More Efficiently in Word 2016 video series
· Customizing Design Templates in PowerPoint 2016 video series
The extensive list of Microsoft Office 2016 video content covers each software application in detail, offering a fast and simple way for employees to learn the specific task they need to know in the moment.
Multiple video courses from GWT Next have also been added, focusing on how leaders can manage a mindset for change and innovation.
The BizLibrary Collection is the largest online employee training content library, with an emphasis on microlearning to promote better learning retention. It offers a variety of content formats to meet the needs of all types of learners from short, micro-video lessons, to more in-depth video courses, interactive video programs and eLearning courses.
Many lessons and courses include quizzes and additional support materials to extend the learning process, increasing both retention and the ROI of investing in training.
"The high-quality software training content we've recently added has been a much-anticipated addition to The BizLibrary Collection,"
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
