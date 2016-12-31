 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

BizLibrary Adds 660+ New Micro Video Lessons to Its Online Employee Training Content Library

Topics of Recent Releases Include Microsoft Office 2016, Workplace Substance Abuse, Leadership Motivation, and Mindset Change
 
 
Workplace Substance Abuse video lesson
Workplace Substance Abuse video lesson
 
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary, a leading provider of online employee training content, has recently added over 660 additional micro video lessons to its library of over 6,000 videos.

Topics of recently released videos cover a range of training and skills such as working with Microsoft Office 2016, workplace substance abuse, how to motivate as a leader, and creating a change-ready mindset.

Some recent releases include:

·         Leadership and Motivation video course

·         Creating a Mindset for Leaders: Making it Happen video course

·         Understanding Workplace Substance Abuse video series

·         Working with Functions in Excel 2016 video series

·         Microsoft Outlook 2016 Essentials video series

·         Working More Efficiently in Word 2016 video series

·         Customizing Design Templates in PowerPoint 2016 video series

The extensive list of Microsoft Office 2016 video content covers each software application in detail, offering a fast and simple way for employees to learn the specific task they need to know in the moment.

Multiple video courses from GWT Next have also been added, focusing on how leaders can manage a mindset for change and innovation.

The BizLibrary Collection is the largest online employee training content library, with an emphasis on microlearning to promote better learning retention. It offers a variety of content formats to meet the needs of all types of learners from short, micro-video lessons, to more in-depth video courses, interactive video programs and eLearning courses.

Many lessons and courses include quizzes and additional support materials to extend the learning process, increasing both retention and the ROI of investing in training.

"The high-quality software training content we've recently added has been a much-anticipated addition to The BizLibrary Collection," said Debbie Williams, VP of Content Development at BizLibrary. "Staying up-to-date with content relevant to our clients' needs is a top priority for us, and we're excited to see learners benefit from these courses and micro-video lessons."

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas (http://www.bizlibrary.com/library/) and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/).

Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bizlibrary.com Email Verified
Tags:Online Employee Training, Workplace Substance Abuse, Content Library
Industry:Human resources
Location:Chesterfield - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
