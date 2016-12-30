News By Tag
From One Seed...Receive a Handful
Join the Long Island Regional Seed Consortium at the 3rd Annual Seed Swap
The Long Island Regional Seed Consortium is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and research to foster and nurture local seed systems. Each year the LIRSC brings gardeners, farmers, businesses and
organizations together for a day of seeds!
Imagine the annual seed swap as an old fashioned Facebook for seeds. Seed swaps serve so many purposes; not only are they fun, they are a way to meet other gardeners, farmers and seed savers, brush up on new techniques, ask questions, and of course GET NEW SEEDS for your collection. Double bonus for breaking up the winter blues that afflict those of us who love working with the dirt.
The annual seed swap has grown more than we could have dreamed in the past two years! LIRSC has all the volunteers, sponsors, seedy people and of course public to thank for that. It is very encouraging to witness so many people interested in preserving and sharing seeds. The swap receives very encouraging feedback:
"Seed swap was AWESOME!!! I cannot wait for the next one! You should have
it twice a year!" - K. Meyers
"Their annual seed swap rocks! Found some seeds I'd never heard of before
(sea chard) and became acquainted with the Long Island Cheese Pumpkin.
Good people doing good work..." -L. Joy
This year the LIRSC is once again offering presentations, talks, panel discussion, information booths and so much more but, the star of the show is of course the seeds and the swap! All are welcome no matter if you are a veteran, beginner or just curious. Who doesn't love free coffee and cookies?
More information can be found at http://www.lirsc.org or email: info@lirsc.org
Cheryl Frey
***@lirsc.org
