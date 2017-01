From One Seed...Receive a Handful

Join the Long Island Regional Seed Consortium at the 3rd Annual Seed Swap

-- The swap will take place on Saturday February 11, 2017 at the Suffolk County Community College Eastern Campus from 12pm until 4pm. (121 Speonk Riverhead Riverhead Riverhead NY)The Long Island Regional Seed Consortium is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and research to foster and nurture local seed systems. Each year the LIRSC brings gardeners, farmers, businesses andorganizations together for a day of seeds!Imagine the annual seed swap as an old fashioned Facebook for seeds. Seed swaps serve so many purposes; not only are they fun, they are a way to meet other gardeners, farmers and seed savers, brush up on new techniques, ask questions, and of course GET NEW SEEDS for your collection. Double bonus for breaking up the winter blues that afflict those of us who love working with the dirt.The annual seed swap has grown more than we could have dreamed in the past two years! LIRSC has all the volunteers, sponsors, seedy people and of course public to thank for that. It is very encouraging to witness so many people interested in preserving and sharing seeds. The swap receives very encouraging feedback:This year the LIRSC is once again offering presentations, talks, panel discussion, information booths and so much more but, the star of the show is of course the seeds and the swap! All are welcome no matter if you are a veteran, beginner or just curious. Who doesn't love free coffee and cookies?More information can be found at http://www.lirsc.org or email: info@lirsc.org