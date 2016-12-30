Peerless-AV® Showcases Outdoor AV, Articulating Mounts, and Wireless Solutions at CES 2017

LAS VEGAS
- Jan. 5, 2017
- PRLog
-- Peerless-AV®
, the leader in innovative audio and video solutions and accessories, is excited to be exhibiting at CES 2017 from January 5-8 at the Venetian, Suite 31-234
. The company's showcase features outdoor TVs and soundbars, articulating wall mounts, wireless solutions, and more.Outdoor AVUltraView™ Outdoor TVs:
(https://www.peerless-
av.com/en-us/
professional/
products/uv491)
Weather-resistant and maintenance-
free, Peerless-AV's UltraView™ Outdoor TV makes it easy and affordable for homeowners to add digital entertainment to outdoor spaces. Available in 49", 55", or 65", the outdoor TV offers Full HD 1080p resolution, an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof universal remote control, weather-resistant internal speakers, and an operating range of -24°F to 122°F. Competitively priced, durably designed, and offering a wide operating temperature range, it withstands the harshest elements. With these features, homeowners are provided a long-lasting solution that requires no additional work on their end.Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-060):
(https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/s...
) Producing full range audio (50Hz – 20kHz), Peerless-AV's SPK-060 soundbar is ideal for homeowners looking to maximize their outdoor audio experience. The only powered outdoor sound bar on the market, the Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar offers 180 watts of total system power, producing higher quality sound at a greater volume. It integrates with any display or TV and can also be used as a standalone product thanks to its Bluetooth® compatibility. With an IP65 rating, the Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar is a true outdoor solution, able to withstand any climate and weather changes.TV Wall MountsDesignerSeries™ Universal Ultra Slim Articulating Wall Mounts:
(https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/s...
) One of the thinnest wall arm mounts on the market, the DesignerSeries™
features a One-Touch™ tilt mechanism, dual-arm construction, and internal cable management. With an innovative adaptor plate design, the mounts offer ease-of-installation, stability, intuitive adjustments, and easier access to inputs and power supplies, all markers of Peerless-AV mounts. The DesignerSeries™
offers landscape or portrait mounting for displays 32"-40" (SUA740P), 37"-65" (SUA761PU), and 42"-90" (SUA771PU).Wireless SolutionsPeerAir™ Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System (HDS300):
Featuring an extended wireless distance of 210 feet, the PeerAir™ Pro supports up to six displays wirelessly and with a pass-thru port on the transmitter, it can support a seventh wired display that is local to the transmitter. The PeerAir™ Pro has four inputs and the ability to multicast Full HD 1080p and passive 3D signals. Plus, it offers improved IR compatibility, working with all major set top box service providers.PeerAir™ Wireless HD Multimedia System (HDS-WHDI100):
Wireless content streaming and gaming has never been easier with plug-and-play setup, zero latency, and the ability to stream Full HD 1080p and all 3D content formats. With a wired pass-through feature that sends content to a nearby HDTV, and a wireless receiver able to receive wirelessly streamed content up to 100 feet away, it is simple to watch TV or play video games in different rooms, all without the clutter and cost of running cables.During CES 2017, Peerless-AV will be exhibiting its solutions at the Venetian, Suite 31-234.
For media appointments, contact Beth Gard at 732-212-0823 or bethg@lotus823.com
(mailto:bethg@
lotus823.com).About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
av.com.