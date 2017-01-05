News By Tag
The Best Snowshoes announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated snowshoes.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - MSR EVO 22 Snowshoe
The MSR Evo is a quality made and durable snowshoe made of ligtweight steel with an aluminum and rubber binding system. This simple construction assures they will last a long time with a minumum of problems.
The snowshoes also come with tails that can be attached to the back of the snowshoe for deeper, powder snow when the snowshoer needs extra flotation.
Top Pick - Chinook Trekker Snowshoe
The Chinook Trekker Snowshoeis aimed squarely at the first time or budget minded snowshoer. They feature a lightweight aluminum frame, plastic decking with full rotation bindings. The Chinook Trekker's have all the features you would expect in a more expensive snowshoe.
The frame is sturdy and durable and come with aluminum crampons and heel spikes on the crampons for downhill travel. Even at a bargain price they include a carry bag.
Best Buy - MTN All Terrain Snowshoes
The MTN All Terain snowshoes are another solid choice for the first time or budget minded snowshoer. They come as a complete package with an included pair of fully adjustable hiking poles and a carry bag.
They are constructed of an aluminum frame and a flexible plastic decking for lightweight and durability. The MTN All Terrain Snowshoe are a good choice for the budget minded snowshoer.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
