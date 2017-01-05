 
News By Tag
* Best Snowshoes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brandon
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


The Best Snowshoes announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated snowshoes.
 
 
Best Snowshoes
Best Snowshoes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Best Snowshoes

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Brandon - Florida - US

BRANDON, Fla. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following snowshoes after extensive testing in various snow conditions. The snowshoes were rated on features, traction, durability and value.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - MSR EVO 22 Snowshoe

The MSR Evo is a quality made and durable snowshoe made of ligtweight steel with an aluminum and rubber binding system. This simple construction assures they will last a long time with a minumum of problems.

The snowshoes also come with tails that can be attached to the back of the snowshoe for deeper, powder snow when the snowshoer needs extra flotation.

Top Pick - Chinook Trekker Snowshoe

The Chinook Trekker Snowshoeis aimed squarely at the first time or budget minded snowshoer. They feature a lightweight aluminum frame, plastic decking with full rotation bindings. The Chinook Trekker's have all the features you would expect in a more expensive snowshoe.

The frame is sturdy and durable and come with aluminum crampons and heel spikes on the crampons for downhill travel. Even at a bargain price they include a carry bag.

Best Buy - MTN All Terrain Snowshoes

The MTN All Terain snowshoes are another solid choice for the first time or budget minded snowshoer. They come as a complete package with an included pair of fully adjustable hiking poles and a carry bag.

They are constructed of an aluminum frame and a flexible plastic decking for lightweight and durability. The MTN All Terrain Snowshoe are a good choice for the budget minded snowshoer.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-snowshoes

Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
.

Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
End
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
Tags:Best Snowshoes
Industry:Travel
Location:Brandon - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017
TPA Ventures News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share