"Brette: Intentions Gone Astray" Historical Romance Releases January 10, 2017
Time is against a rogue turned rector struggling to clear his name and deliver the woman he loves from an unthinkable fate in this romping Regency Romance sprinkled with humor and intrigue by bestselling, award-winning author, Collette Cameron.
A rogue reluctantly turned rector, Alexander Hawksworth, prefers soirées to sermons and parties to prayers. Though impoverished, he seizes every opportunity to escape parish duties, preferring to hob nob with London's finest–especially after the precocious and petite Brette Culpepper arrives in Town. Alex secretly fantasizing about claiming the breathtaking beauty as his very own, and when he unexpectedly inherits an earldom, he's determined to make her his countess... Until he's accused of murdering the previous earl
Then she burst headlong into his life...
New to Society, Brette adores the whirlwind social scene, the stream of invitations... the slightly-sensual verbal sparring with the devilishly attractive, much too witty, and oh so unsuitable Mr. Hawksworth. But her fairy tale existence crashes to a halt when rumors circulate she's a peer's illegitimate granddaughter. Even though he's left her a tidy inheritance, formerly hospitable doors slam in her face as a newly appointed guardian emerges, intent on stealing her wealth and forcing her to wed an elderly despot.
"The author's superbly nuanced prose dazzles as she peppers her narrative with delightful commonplace Regency words and idioms. ...is a gorgeous romance that holds several surprises along with a dash of mystery. "
Publisher: Blue Rose Romance
ISBN: 9781942368205
Ebook Available January 10, 2017
Soft Cover Coming Soon
About Collette:
COLLETTE CAMERON pens Scottish and Regency historicals featuring rogues, rapscallions, rakes, and the intelligent, intrepid damsels who reform them. Mother to three, Collette admits to a quirky sense of humor, enjoys inspiring quotes, and anything cobalt blue. A self-confessed Cadbury chocoholic, she lives in Oregon with her miniature dachshunds. You'll always find dogs, birds, occasionally naughty humor, and a dash of inspiration in her sweet-to-spicy timeless romances.
Born and raised along the Northeren Oregon Coast, she started writing in February 2011 and has since written eighteen books and participated in a dozen multi-author sets. "Brette: Intentions Gone Astray, is the third book in her Conundrums of the Misses Culpepper Series. A retired teacher, Collette continues to use her expertise, creativity, and passion for teaching to mentor students and other authors.
