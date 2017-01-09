News By Tag
President Container Group "World's Greatest!..." in Corrugated Packaging & Displays
President Container Group (PCG) featured on "World's Greatest!..." TV Show.
"President Container Group is a multiple award winning, 69 year old company that has innovated its way to becoming one of the largest independent corrugated manufacturers in the country. Using the latest in technology and machinery, and while running a 24/7 operation, nothing leaves their super plant building with a negative impact on the environment…
As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's 522,000 square foot "Super Plant" facility, some 60 miles from downtown Manhattan, to get the story behind the story on this great and growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..."
When: January 9, 2017 & January 23, 2017
6:00 AM (Eastern Time)
Where: Satellite (DirecTV ch. 305, Dish ch. 250), Cable (Comcast WPXN,
Optimum WPXN, Time Warner WPXN, Verizon Fios, Check Local Listing)
"World's Greatest!..."
For more information about President Container Group, visit http://www.presidentcontainergroup.com .
Contact
Kim Trinity
201-933-7500 Ext 207
ktrinity@presidentcontainer.com
