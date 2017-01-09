 
News By Tag
* Packaging
* Corrugated Boxes
* Sustainability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moonachie
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

President Container Group "World's Greatest!..." in Corrugated Packaging & Displays

President Container Group (PCG) featured on "World's Greatest!..." TV Show.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Packaging
Corrugated Boxes
Sustainability

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Moonachie - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

MOONACHIE, N.J. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected President Container Group (PCG) to be a part of the popular television series.

"President Container Group is a multiple award winning, 69 year old company that has innovated its way to becoming one of the largest independent corrugated manufacturers in the country. Using the latest in technology and machinery, and while running a 24/7 operation, nothing leaves their super plant building with a negative impact on the environment…..nothing. They also now have the largest privately owned Solar Farm in the state of New York. We think their story will be meaningful as well as very educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's 522,000 square foot "Super Plant" facility, some 60 miles from downtown Manhattan, to get the story behind the story on this great and growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..." viewers why President Container Group was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.

When: January 9, 2017 & January 23, 2017

         6:00 AM (Eastern Time)

Where: Satellite (DirecTV ch. 305, Dish ch. 250), Cable (Comcast WPXN,

         Optimum WPXN, Time Warner WPXN, Verizon Fios, Check Local Listing)

"World's Greatest!..." is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals. Visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com  for additional information on the Show.

For more information about President Container Group, visit http://www.presidentcontainergroup.com .

Contact
Kim Trinity
201-933-7500 Ext 207
ktrinity@presidentcontainer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@presidentcontainer.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share