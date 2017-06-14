 
Industry News





PCG On List of TOP 50 P.O.P Companies in North America

 
 
Top 50 P.O.P. Companies
MOONACHIE, N.J. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- President Container Group is featured on the list of the Top 50 P.O.P Companies in Creative Magazine, Top 50 P.O.P. Companies Issue - May 2017.

"The Top 50 P.O.P. Companies", is an exclusive report on the top companies in the Point of Purchase Industry. This is the 21st annual compilation of Creatives Top P.O.P. companies in North America.

With four companies working together as one, President Container Group (PCG) provides our customers with quality, service, convenience and variety. We are committed to producing sustainable packaging that is clean, safe, and protects the environment and the communities in which we live.

PCG is your central resource for manufacturing and designing corrugated packaging, offering full service Point of Purchase Displays, Value-Added Packaging, and Product Fulfillment. We are also a one-stop provider for all of your packaging and industrial supply needs with more than 68 years of experience.

The CREATIVE 2017 TOP 50 Digital Edition is now available at http://creativemag.com/digital-editions.

President Container Group is located in Moonachie, New Jersey.
For more information about PCG and services, visit http://www.presidentcontainergroup.com.

Media Contact
Kim Trinity
9734491156
***@presidentcontainer.com
Source:
Email:***@presidentcontainer.com
Tags:Design, Food And Beverage, Retail Marketing
Industry:Shopping
Location:Moonachie - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
