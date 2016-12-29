News By Tag
MAS Expands Business Consulting Team
Selena Blom joins MAS as newest Sales and Consulting Executive
Selena Blom brings a wealth of knowledge to the MAS team and the businesses they serve. She has 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, implementation, and education. "I enjoy helping businesses achieve and exceed their goals," says Ms. Blom. "I look forward to being a part of the MAS team that is dedicated to long-term relationships based on trust, professionalism, quality, and care."
Ms. Blom's addition to the team of experienced professionals at MAS further expands the company's goal of building quality relationships with its customers. "At MAS, we approach each customer's business as if it were our own," says Kim Andersen, Founder of MAS. "Ms. Blom's success at developing long-term relationships, listening, and presenting solutions that are a great fit for the customer, make her a perfect addition to our team."
About MAS
MAS is a business software reseller which offers a broad range of accounting, ERP and CRM software for businesses including Acumatica and Sage 100. MAS is a team of great learners. Our process starts with your unique business goals and moves forward with the solutions that make your company better. For more information, visit our website: http://www.mas-
