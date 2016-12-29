News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Winter Classes and Workshops at The Center for Contemporary Art
This winter The Center is offering two new classes. The "iPad Drawing" class for adults with Dan Fenelon, demonstrates the many ways drawing and sketching can be done on an iPad. "Scratchboard Drawing" class for adults with Najwan Zoubi is a great way to learn the importance of highlights in an artwork forcing artists to think in reverse to pull the image to the surface. Winter art workshops provide special one-day opportunities for local artists.
The Center's unique curriculum of children's art classes allows young artists to enroll in either overview classes that explore a broad range of media and techniques, or in-depth classes designed to deepen and develop skills in a single medium. A class for homeschooled children is offered on Fridays beginning January 20th. The class celebrates the creativity of children while establishing a foundational understanding of the elements and principles of art and design. Additionally, classes are offered Monday evenings for children with ASD and other special needs beginning January 23rd.
For further information or to register for a class, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at www.ccabedminster.org or call (908) 234-2345.
About The Center for Contemporary Art
Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/
Media Contact
Leigh Zona, Communications and Development Manager
The Center for Contemporary Art
2020 Burnt Mills Road
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-2345 ext. 104
lzona@ccabedminster.org
Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse