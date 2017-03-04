 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Bridal Makeup Isn't Complete Without Eyelash Extensions!

Visit Amazing Lash Studio In The Rockaway Commons Today For Your Wedding Needs!
 
 
Amazing Lash Studio Bridal
Amazing Lash Studio Bridal
ROCKAWAY, N.J. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- What bride doesn't want to look flawless on her big day?

With eyelash extensions a bride won't have to worry if her mascara is running!

Any Bride knows how demanding planning a wedding is but taking a trip to Amazing Lash Studio doesn't have to be. The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into a spa like environment with welcoming staff and trendy decor. Meet one on one with a lash stylist and complete a lash health assessment to test the strength of your lashes. Eyelashes are individual to each guest, depending on the eye shape and what your expectations are. You then choose from four lash styles cute, sexy, gorgeous or natural which are all customizable. Don't want to visit alone? Bring your friend along and receive $10 in your account when they visit.

This may not be your only time committing to a life long love affair as Amazing Lash Studio Eyelash Extensions are addicting! When you look good you can't help but feel good.


Book your appointment today at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/rockaway/roc... or (973) 989-0100.  Located in the Rockaway Commons Shopping Center close by Nordstrom Rack, Buffalo Wild Wings and DSW shoes.

Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway, NJ
demmi@chargemediagroup.com
