Bridal Makeup Isn't Complete Without Eyelash Extensions!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio In The Rockaway Commons Today For Your Wedding Needs!
With eyelash extensions a bride won't have to worry if her mascara is running!
Any Bride knows how demanding planning a wedding is but taking a trip to Amazing Lash Studio doesn't have to be. The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into a spa like environment with welcoming staff and trendy decor. Meet one on one with a lash stylist and complete a lash health assessment to test the strength of your lashes. Eyelashes are individual to each guest, depending on the eye shape and what your expectations are. You then choose from four lash styles cute, sexy, gorgeous or natural which are all customizable. Don't want to visit alone? Bring your friend along and receive $10 in your account when they visit.
This may not be your only time committing to a life long love affair as Amazing Lash Studio Eyelash Extensions are addicting! When you look good you can't help but feel good.
Book your appointment today at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway, NJ
demmi@chargemediagroup.com
