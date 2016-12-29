 
Simulate Power Sources in a Distributed Grid

 
VISTA, Calif. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiom Test Equipment has a new blog post on their website to address how a distributed power grid simulator can be used to test a distributed power grid and its components by replicating a full range of conditions that may be found on an actual power grid. The testers/simulators can also test the electronic products and appliances that will rely on the grid for their power.

This blog post addresses types of test equipment that are able to simulate a power grid to the device under test. Topics addressed include what to look for when sourcing a regenerative grid simulator. Things like voltage, current, analysis of both clean power and distorted power waveforms, multiple channels and phases.

To learn more about test equipment used in simulating power grids, read the full blog post on Axiom Test Equipment's website at: http://www.axiomtest.com/blog/Simulate-Power-Sources-in-a-Distributed-Grid-%E2%80%93-Let-us-know-what-you-think/

Axiom Test Equipment's goal is to get you the equipment you need at a reasonable rate without hassle. Axiom rents test equipment for both short and long-term requirements. Equipment is also available for sale at steeply discounted rates off new equipment from the manufacturer. If your equipment needs repair, Axiom also has an in-house repair lab that offers free evaluation. Contact Axiom Test Equipment today for all your test equipment needs – call 760-806-6600 or send an email to sales at axiomtest.com.

Power-sources, Distributed Grid, Axiom Test Equipment Rental
Engineering
Vista - California - United States
