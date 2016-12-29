News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vallum Software announces the release of Halo Manager Version 2.2.0
The Vallum Halo Manager network monitoring and management solution has a unique architectural that is customizable with specialized microservice Halo Applications that monitor network equipment, servers, applications, and databases.
The Halo Manager solution has a revolutionary decentralized architectural approach that addresses the cost and complexity issues that are prevalent with competing NMM vendor solutions on the market. Halo Manager's architecture does not require a complex central server install that is typical of other NMM solutions, and it is customizable with specialized microservice applications called Halo Applications. Halo Apps add functionality to Halo Manager in a modular manner, significantly reducing the cost, complexity, and functionality bloat found with other NMM solutions. Halo Apps can have a nearly endless array of capabilities, and are easily installed. The unique architecture of the Halo Manager solution makes it much less complex to implement and use, and far more flexible, scalable, and cost effective than competing NMM solutions on the market.
The Halo Manager solution is free to use up to 15 devices, and all Halo Apps are free to try with no functionality limitations. Halo Manager includes a dashboard that is viewable on any standard web browser, device discovery, the Halo Agent, and one Halo Polling Agent that is capable of monitoring up to 256 IP addresses. Halo Applications range from free to a nominal subscription licensing fee based on their complexity. The Halo Manager trial package can be downloaded at www.vallumsoftware.com. A growing list of Halo Apps can be found in the Halo App Store (http://vallumsoftware.com/
The architectural approach of Halo Manager, which downloads and installs in just a few minutes, lies with the Halo Agent. The Halo Agent is a software agent that is both programmable and multi-purpose. It is installed on platforms where deeper metrics beyond simple availability are needed, or installed applications and databases require monitoring. Halo Agents run in the background, consume minimal resources, and deliver their monitoring and management metrics at a much lower cost than that of competing solutions. The Halo Agents are designed to have Halo Apps deployed to them, extending their functional capabilities, and allowing users to customize Halo Manager to their specific needs. Halo Polling Agents automatically discover new IT assets, collect data and metrics from Halo Agents on a subnet or group of devices, and securely transmit the data to the Halo Manager solution.
"Halo Manager Version 2.2.0 is another step forward for Vallum Software, providing an alternative to competing network monitoring and management vendor solutions that are too expensive and complex" said Lance Edelman, Vallum Software Co-Founder and CEO. "The ability to develop and deploy microservice Halo Apps in as little as a few days allows Halo Manager to keep pace with quickly changing organizational needs in a manner that other vendor solutions are simply not capable of."
The Vallum Halo Manager is well positioned for SMBs that cannot afford competing vendor solutions, or do not have the technical staff to install and maintain them, and larger organizations that are consuming too much resources supporting and licensing their existing vendor solutions, or are experiencing scalability issues with them.
Vallum Software offers a straightforward monthly subscription licensing that allows organizations to only pay for what they need. This simple licensing model is a departure from traditional vendor pricing structures that are complex and expensive, and have prohibited many organizations from acquiring network monitoring and management solutions.
About Vallum Halo Manager trial package
The Halo Manager trial package is a fully functional version of the Halo Manager solution, and is free to use up to 15 devices. Immediately upon installation, the Halo Manager will scan the network for devices and will add them to the device list in the Halo Manager dashboard. IP addresses of any device, web address, application (cloud or internal), or database can be added to provide immediate availability statistics and alerts. Halo Agents along with Halo Apps can then be deployed to those platforms where deeper metrics are needed. Additional Halo Polling Agents can be added on different subnets and networks to scale the Halo Manager solution to thousands of managed devices. Please visit www.vallumsoftware.com for pricing and additional information on Halo Manager solution, and Halo Apps.
For support, Vallum Software offers an online support portal, FAQ knowledge-base and email help-desk support. Support options from Vallum Software can be found at www.vallumsoftware.com. To request additional information from Vallum Software, please visit our contact page on the website.
About Vallum Software
Vallum Software, LLC is a provider of network monitoring and management solutions that deliver extensive functionality at a lower cost than competing solutions. Vallum's revolutionary architectural approach reduces cost and complexity, and allows network and server administrators to select the functionality they need.
www.vallumsoftware.com.
Vallum Software and the GMI Foundation
Vallum's solutions are based on technology from our partner, the GMI Foundation. The GMI Foundation is an open source vendor that provides open API network monitoring and management technology solutions, and software development kits that allow developers to create Halo Apps. For more information on The GMI Foundation, please visit www.gmi-foundation.org.
Contact
Lance Edelman, Founder and Director of Marketing
***@vallumsoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse