Kyub release date for Windows store with price drop

-- Ninja Egg, now a developer part of the Next Ninja group, based in Tokyo, is excited to announce that their console game, Kyub, is going to beonon theforas part of Microsoft's ID@Xbox indies program.Kyub was originally a student project started at Isart Digital, a video game college in Paris. Years later the project was picked up by Ninja Egg and with the support of ID@Xbox, it was completely remade from scratch under Unity and revamped with a new art style, new surroundings and deeper gameplay.Move the "Kyub" and use its abilities to solve devious puzzles and escape malicious traps. Switch between action and puzzle phases where you manipulate other cubes to climb walls and destroy obstacles with lasers or activate switches to trigger new paths. Protect yourself and change the Kyub's status to become immune to the elements. Master the Kyub and discover all its insane possibilities.Design your journey at slow pace or furiously fast rhythm. But always be wise & creative because memory, reflexes and rapid execution are the keys to completing each challenge. Die a lot, unlock secrets, collect every medal, and be the fastest among your friends on leaderboards. With more than 80 levels the mysterious world of Kyub offers simple mechanics yet a deep gameplay with thousands of combinations!Press Contact:Name: SCHEMIDT MartinEmail: kyub@nextninja.co.jpFor updates on Kyub please follow:https://www.facebook.com/kyubthegameAbout Ninja EggNinja Egg is a developer part of the Next Ninja group based in Tokyo, Japan, developing games for mobile, PC and consoles.