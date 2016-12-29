 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Kyub release date for Windows store with price drop

 
 
TOKYO, Japan - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Ninja Egg, now a developer part of the Next Ninja group, based in Tokyo, is excited to announce that their console game, Kyub, is going to be released digitally on January 17th 2017 on the Windows store for $14,99 as part of Microsoft's ID@Xbox indies program.

The Xbox One version will have a definitive price drop the same day: 19,99$ → 14,99$

Kyub's Origin

Kyub was originally a student project started at Isart Digital, a video game college in Paris. Years later the project was picked up by Ninja Egg and with the support of ID@Xbox, it was completely remade from scratch under Unity and revamped with a new art style, new surroundings and deeper gameplay.

Kyub's description

Move the "Kyub" and use its abilities to solve devious puzzles and escape malicious traps. Switch between action and puzzle phases where you manipulate other cubes to climb walls and destroy obstacles with lasers or activate switches to trigger new paths. Protect yourself and change the Kyub's status to become immune to the elements. Master the Kyub and discover all its insane possibilities.

Design your journey at slow pace or furiously fast rhythm. But always be wise & creative because memory, reflexes and rapid execution are the keys to completing each challenge. Die a lot, unlock secrets, collect every medal, and be the fastest among your friends on leaderboards. With more than 80 levels the mysterious world of Kyub offers simple mechanics yet a deep gameplay with thousands of combinations!

Press Contact:

Name: SCHEMIDT Martin

Email: kyub@nextninja.co.jp

For updates on Kyub please follow:

http://www.kyubthegame.com

https://twitter.com/KyubTheGame

https://www.facebook.com/kyubthegame

About Ninja Egg

Ninja Egg is a developer part of the Next Ninja group based in Tokyo, Japan, developing games for mobile, PC and consoles.

Source:Next Ninja
Email:***@nextninja.co.jp
