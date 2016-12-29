News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Please Donate Unwanted Presents to a Good Cause
Details of opportunities for people to donate and drop off their unwanted Christmas presents to help Remus' fundraising events this year.
An unwanted Christmas present will be a delight to someone else, and Remus Horse Sanctuary can make good use of the unwanted gifts at their sales, fundraising events, raffles and tombolas throughout the year. Additionally, any other items in a good saleable condition can also be dropped off at the Sanctuary during January.
Unwanted gift cards can be exchanged with 'Give a Gift' introduced in 2016. Give a Gift help turn £1 billion of wasted gift cards into donations for charities, such as Remus Horse Sanctuary. An unwanted gift card can be exchanged for one you really want and do some good at the same time, by donating a percentage of the unused gift card to Remus and swapping the rest for a new gift card of your choice. Find out more via the Remus website here: http://www.remussanctuary.org/
A pre-Christmas poll by a leading children's charity revealed that almost 250,000 people across five London boroughs were likely to "dismiss unsuitable gifts this year and would throw them away". Whilst a YouGov survey identified that the least desirable presents were 'selfie sticks', musical socks, bathroom scales and animal slippers! Many people will face issues trying to return items at full price with little chance of a similar exchange with mixed stock available, not to mention the lengthy queues! Furthermore, Royal Mail were predicting that on what it calls Take-back Tuesday there would be a rise of more than 50% in returns against December's daily average. Remus Horse Sanctuary offers a viable alternative.
Remus' Founder Sue Burton says, "We all receive the odd gift that we don't like or wouldn't buy for ourselves. But rather than throwing these presents away or sticking them in a drawer, you can help Remus to rescue and rehabilitate more horses and other animals across Southern England".
For confirmation of the address, visit www.remussanctuary.org or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse