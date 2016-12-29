 
News By Tag
* Unwanted Christmas Gifts
* Horse Sanctuary
* Animal Welfare Essex
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ingatestone
  Essex
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Please Donate Unwanted Presents to a Good Cause

Details of opportunities for people to donate and drop off their unwanted Christmas presents to help Remus' fundraising events this year.
 
 
A Pile of Christmas Presents sml
A Pile of Christmas Presents sml
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Unwanted Christmas Gifts
Horse Sanctuary
Animal Welfare Essex

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Ingatestone - Essex - UK

INGATESTONE, U.K. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Sue Burton, Founder of Remus Horse Sanctuary, is urging people to donate their unwanted Christmas presents to the charity. Drop-offs can be made to the Sanctuary near Ingatestone between 10am and 2pm, any day of the week, throughout January.

An unwanted Christmas present will be a delight to someone else, and Remus Horse Sanctuary can make good use of the unwanted gifts at their sales, fundraising events, raffles and tombolas throughout the year. Additionally, any other items in a good saleable condition can also be dropped off at the Sanctuary during January.

Unwanted gift cards can be exchanged with 'Give a Gift' introduced in 2016. Give a Gift help turn £1 billion of wasted gift cards into donations for charities, such as Remus Horse Sanctuary. An unwanted gift card can be exchanged for one you really want and do some good at the same time, by donating a percentage of the unused gift card to Remus and swapping the rest for a new gift card of your choice. Find out more via the Remus website here: http://www.remussanctuary.org/how-to-make-best-use-of-gif....

A pre-Christmas poll by a leading children's charity revealed that almost 250,000 people across five London boroughs were likely to "dismiss unsuitable gifts this year and would throw them away". Whilst a YouGov survey identified that the least desirable presents were 'selfie sticks', musical socks, bathroom scales and animal slippers!  Many people will face issues trying to return items at full price with little chance of a similar exchange with mixed stock available, not to mention the lengthy queues! Furthermore, Royal Mail were predicting that on what it calls Take-back Tuesday there would be a rise of more than 50% in returns against December's daily average. Remus Horse Sanctuary offers a viable alternative.

Remus' Founder Sue Burton says, "We all receive the odd gift that we don't like or wouldn't buy for ourselves. But rather than throwing these presents away or sticking them in a drawer, you can help Remus to rescue and rehabilitate more horses and other animals across Southern England".

For confirmation of the address, visit www.remussanctuary.org or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.

Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Remus Horse Sanctuary
Email:***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Unwanted Christmas Gifts, Horse Sanctuary, Animal Welfare Essex
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Ingatestone - Essex - United Kingdom
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alison Page Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share