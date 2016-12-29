News By Tag
Fulham Introduces Energy Efficient LED High Bay Retrofit Kit
New Programmable LED Retrofit Kit Replaces 400W HID Lights with New, Programmable, Surface-Mount LED DC Module that Fits Any High Bay Refractor.
The LED High Bay Retrofit kit is suitable for both high bay and low bay installations and can fit any acrylic refractor with a diameter of 10 to 10.75 inches. The surface-mount LED driver is rated for 120V to 277V applications and consumes substantially less power, even 20 percent less than conventional LEDs while delivering the same brightness. There also is a built-in heat sink for integrated thermal management. Field installation can be made in five to 10 minutes with four-point installation.
"Low power requirements and long operating life make LEDs ideal for high bay applications,"
The kit uses Fulham's new constant current, 300W non-Class 2 round LED DC module with surface mounted LEDs. The LED driver features 0-10V smooth dimming with a maximum input power of 220W and an output of 26,300 lumens, including instantaneous on/off with no power up required. The driver also can be programmed from 200W down to 80W for multiple applications and minimize power consumption. The LED retrofit kit also is compatible with many daylight harvesting controls, occupancy sensors, and building automation systems.
For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.
About Fulham
Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.
