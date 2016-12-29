News By Tag
NY State's Regional Chamber of Commerce LIAACC Names Winnie Benjamin Regional MWBE Coordinator
Winnie Benjamin's appointment as LIAACC'S MWBE Regional Coordinator for the chamber will bring significant value to small business owners in the borough of Queens.
"Winnie Benjamin's appointment as LIAACC'S MWBE Regional Coordinator for the chamber will bring significant value to small business owners in the borough of Queens. LIAACC'S headquarters looks forward to supporting the efforts of our new MWBE Regional Coordinator."
About: Winnie Benjamin – Winnie is a Business Performance Advisor (BPA); Leadership Growth and Development Coach, Mentor and Consultant.
Winnie Benjamin's awesome people development and business management skills, along with her savvy passion for creating marketing concepts for keeping businesses way ahead of their competition, got the attention of several business investors who offered her the opportunity to develop spas and salons. Mulcare Beauty Studio & Day Spa, of St. Albans, Queens, was one such successful business model that earned the attention of Al Roker Sr. of the syndicated Today Show. He was so impressed with the business operations, that he interviewed Winnie and her team two years in a row on the Show in the mid 90's.
Winnie's thirty year passion for holistic wellness, entrepreneurship and mentoring leaders is phenomenal. In addition to businesses that were started and are thriving under the mentorship and coaching of Winnie in the U.S, she was also invited to replicate her work in international markets. That invitation took her to the Caribbean and Ghana, West Africa-where she enjoyed mentoring and coaching entrepreneurs holistically over a period of ten years. She was rewarded for her effort when participants of her training in the international markets, effectively compete not only in their markets, but also became successful at marketing and exporting their goods.
Winnie is currently being sought after by entrepreneurs to learn unique approaches to building a sustainable business. Her five step holistic approach begins with the entrepreneur learning Universal Principals in order to effectively identify their sustainable Values.
Winnie also offers a series of capacity building workshops to inspire performance. The Art of Effective Collaboration, Strategic Planning and Leadership Development workshops are staples of her holistic organization, Stewardship Masters International, Inc. (SMI).
Winnie is a member of The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce's (LIAACC) and is their Minority & Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Regional Coordinator of Queens County, NY; Advisory Board Member of St. Albans, Chamber of Commerce, Queens NY; and Member of Maranatha Human Services Board of Directors, Plattsburg, NY.
Winnie studied Clinical Nutrition at Misericordia University, Dallas, PA and Human Resource Management at Villanova University Online. She has also obtained a number of technical skill certifications of which among them are Business and Hospitality Management, Leadership Development and Coaching, Business Mentoring, Strategic Planning, Theology, Church Growth & Development Consultancy from respected institutions over the life span of her business career.
Winnie Benjamin serves on the MWBE committee as Regional MWBE Coordinator for the Borough of Queens under the leadership of its Chair Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. Mrs. Blackman serves as the Director of Queens County for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Winnie Benjamin has been selected to receive the Queens Ambassador Award by Community News Group (CNG) – Times Ledger Newspapers.
The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce.
"LIAACC's Officers, Directors, and Members are excited about bringing the counties of Queens, Kings, Nassau, and Suffolk together to strengthen the social and economic fabric in the region which will help foster substantial business growth in the African American community and build bridges between government, corporate and community affairs." Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
The Mission of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is to advance and promote economic development for business and to advance responsive government and quality education on the behalf of all small businesses, with emphasis on African Ancestry, while preserving the Long Island community
For more information on the programs and activities, membership sign-up
