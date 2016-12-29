News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Host of A Matter of Interpretation, Claudette Milner, coming to Praise 104.7 FM
"A Matter of Interpretation" will air on Praise 104.7 Sundays from 5:00 to 5:30 PM . The host, Claudette Milner, is a native of Louisville, KY and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.
Ms. Milner's new venture is radio; and, as usual, she brings us a unique and controversial format.
I had the opportunity to discuss the format for her show and the motivation behind it.
She had this to say: "First, I am excited to bring this show to radio. Its format will allow me more interaction with the listeners. I do not want to conduct a show of condemnation, but rather celebrate the journey and the testimony.
"The initial show, which will air on January 8, 2016, will focus on the story of two former repeat offenders, Terrence Dickson and Tony Milner. We all know offenders, but we don't discuss it openly. We silently question their motivation and commitment to breaking the cycle. As Christians, we pray for our loved ones, but tend to lose faith every time they return to jail. During the interview, we will discuss how they broke the cycle and the turning point in their lives. The panel will include Rev. Roosevelt Lightsy, Assistant Pastor of Community Baptist Church and a lifetime juvenile justice advocate.
"The second show, Journey of Faith, will feature stories of individuals whose faith has been challenged. Our guest will be Tony Murrell. We are familiar with speaking with women who have lost a spouse, but not men. After 14 years of marriage, Tony Murrell will be challenged to continue his life after his wife's death as he steps into a new role of single parent. Tony will answer the question, How do we keep our faith when God says no?
"The third week of the month will launch the teen segment. The first show will feature a panel of teenagers discussing their relationship with God and what their faith means to them. My guests will be Makayla Paul, Sidney Tucker and Milo Barnett. I want to focus on topics that are important to teens. In February, I will launch a search for a teen host to present this segment. Details will be announced in February on the website. "
Ms. Milner was asked how her book "The Rejuvenation of the Church: Meeting the Needs of our Youth Guide and Workbook" will be utilized during this segment.
"Teenagers are facing issues that my generation never had to face. Teens are committing suicide, joining gangs to find love and acceptance, drinking and using drugs, all while trying to define themselves in a challenging society. My book gives youth a foundation for building a relationship with God while being able to interact in the real world. It also provides a workbook that one can complete at home. 'The Rejuvenation of the Church...' also provides two workshops for adults lacking the knowledge to lead and direct their families. Reading the book is not enough, but is meant to complement attending Sunday school, Bible study, Church, reading the word, and spending personal time with God in praise and worship.
"The most controversial segment, titled Community Challenge, will air week four. Each month a challenge question will be asked of the listening audience. The January question will be: Is your church following its mission statement? / Are you following God's mission statement for your life? Anyone can answer the question. All answers will be read. Some individuals will be asked to appear on the show. Others can call in to join the discussion. The questions and response tabs are located on the contact page of the website. "
Ms. Milner, what do you hope to accomplish?
"It is my prayer to open the dialogue between the churched and the unchurched. The churched have work to do. The unchurched have work to do. This has never been more evident than in the hatred, and bigotry exemplified during this past election. We must be vigilant in promoting understanding and the love, grace and mercy of Jesus Christ in and outside of the church. We cannot sit in our pews on Sundays and think we have completed our mission from God. We cannot sit in our living rooms on Sundays watching, our favorite minister and think that God has given us a free pass to heaven. It is my goal to bring everyone to the table because we have more commonalities than differences. We could rid ourselves of depression if we understood that God thought we were worth saving and gave his life for each of us.
"The goal of the challenge is self-examination and introspection. If we can see our own selves as God sees us, then we can be less judgmental of others and begin to see what He sees -- the heart of an individual."
What topics can we expect in the future?
"Alcoholism, female felons and the impact of drugs on a family are some possible topics for future shows. I have committed a year to the show, and will also be finishing up the 'Children of Plains Estates' series."
For more details on future shows visit www.claudettemilner.com.
Claudette Milner is the author of the "Children of Plains Estates" series and the "Rejuvenation of the Church: Meeting the Needs of our Youth Guide and Workbook". She is also a motivational speaker and former host of "A Matter of Interpretation"
Contact
Claudette Milner
***@claudettemilner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse