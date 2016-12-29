News By Tag
Summer and Winter Internship in Jaipur for Web and App Development
XtreemHeights has recently launched two internship programs for the graduates, in Web and App development in Jaipur. Interested candidates can apply now!
The prime aim of the institute is to offer the best training and internship to the interns and all other students who wants to make their career in web development and App development along with best job assistance. The new batches for the Internship will begin from mid of January, So hurry up before you miss a great opportunity. The Duration of program may vary from 2 to 6 months, depending upon your requirement and eligibility.
The XtreemHeight has two programs:
1. Web Development
2. App Development
1. Web Application Development:
Web application development is the process and practice of developing web applications.
Simply speaking, Web Applications are dynamic web sites combined with server side programming which provide functionalities such as interacting with users, connecting to back-end databases, and generating results to browsers.
There are two main categories of coding, scripting and programming for creating Web Applications:
I. Client Side Scripting / Coding - Client Side Scripting is the type of code that is executed or interpreted by browsers from the client side.
Client Side Scripting is generally viewable by any visitor to a site (from the view menu, click on "View Source" to view the source code).
Below are some common Client Side Scripting technologies:
•HTML (HyperText Markup Language)
•CSS (Cascading Style Sheets)
•JavaScript
•Ajax (Asynchronous JavaScript and XML)
•jQuery (JavaScript Framework Library - commonly used in Ajax development)
II. Server Side Scripting / Coding - Server Side Scripting is the type of code that is executed or interpreted by the web server.
Server Side Scripting is not viewable or accessible by any visitor or general public.
Below are the common Server Side Scripting technologies:
•PHP (very common Server Side Scripting language - Linux / Unix based Open Source - free redistribution, usually combines with MySQL database)
•Zend Framework (PHP's Object Oriented Web Application Framework)
•ASP (Microsoft Web Server (IIS) Scripting language)
•ASP.NET (Microsoft's Web Application Framework - successor of ASP)
•ColdFusion (Adobe's Web Application Framework)
2. App Development:
Mobile Application is a booming industry in today's market. Two major players are Google's Android and Apple's IOS. In which Android retain 80 percent of the market, IOS is slowly catching up too. And the demand and market won't go down anytime soon. As Mr. Steve jobs once said 'This is just the beginning of the technology era', Mobile applications Demand will never go down in distant future. More and more students are turning into this field of IT, it pays well and if you manage to come up with a unique idea you can also be another millionaire just by sitting at home and doing some coding on your PC. Getting into technical details below are the steps that are needed to follow up for a good and optimized App.
Examples are: Games, music and IM apps are the best examples of mobile applications. They are also the most popular.
Mobile App Development Process
Below items show the typical process of mobile app development:
1.Wireframing - Wireframing is an important process of building an app; this is because it will build the foundation of how the app needs to be designed and function. One important thing to note is that with mobile apps, it will be much more time-consuming and costly to redo the screens or rebuild functionality than a web app, so, it is important to build the wireframes before starting the development.
2.App Screen Design - Designing the app screens (front-end) for both iOS and Android.
3.App Programming - Programming the app screens (front-end) for both iOS and Android.
4.Application / Database Framework - Setting up the application's server-side framework (cloud / back-end) and creating the database structure.
5.Server-side Application Programming - Writing all of the server-side code for implementing the back-end functionality.
6.APIs Development - Writing all of the APIs that connect the app screens to the server-side application and database.
7.Usability QA - Testing the app screens for bugs and fixing any issues.
8.Multi-platforms, Multi-devices, OS versions, Resolutions QA - Testing the app on all different platforms (iPhone, Android, Windows Phone) and different OS versions of each
9.Back-end QA Testing the back-end code for performance and security.
10.Cloud Setup - Deploy the server-side application to the server / cloud.
11.Submit to App Stores - Deploy the app to the App Stores.
Any Student who belongs from IT Industry and want to grow themselves before they join any company, XtreemHeights is a right stop for the internship in Jaipur. An internship is an important element to their studies and career in IT and we specialize in that, we provide Internship for students of
•MCA
•BCA,
•B. Tech
•BSC.IT
•MSC.IT
(The training is also provided to those students who are in the final semester of their colleges.)
The institute has the only aim of proving students a right environment in which they get to learn and grow with time. They hold right infrastructure and faculties who are experienced in their respective field and are best in Jaipur.
So, register yourself in the upcoming training program and you can also get the golden opportunity to be placed in the Xtreem solution itself!
For any details and queries
Visit at: http://www.xtreemheights.com
or call at +91-8302107515
Contact Person: Sonia Singh
Contact
XtreemHeights
+91-8302107515
***@xtreemheights.com
