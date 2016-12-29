News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dana Point Dentist Reviews To Better Select A Local Dentist
The San Clemente Dentist getting outstanding Dana Point Dentist Reviews delivers proof as being the smart choice for quality dental care in the Dana Point, CA area.
The term "smart choice" is thrown a lot these days, but this is toward true smart choosing when it comes to dental care which plays heavily into overall health. Trying to decide on a dentist in the Dana Point area involves research into one thing: what other folks have said about the experience. It's the best method to make that smart choice.
Confident in a choice for a Dana Point dentist when previous patient reviews equal five stars well over 99% of the time. It leaves one conclusion that the dentist in question is among the most well-liked, well-respected and among the best in the area.
That's what is found when this in-depth patient research is performed on Dr. Eric Johnson of San Clemente, CA.
Read what Steven G. has to say about a visit to Dr. Johnson in December of 2016:
"Great dentist and caring staff. Possibly the friendliest dental office I've ever been to."
Read how Donald B. feels great about his choice for a great Dana Point area dentist in December of 2016:
"Always the best! I always receive the best treatment possible with the best dental staff; from the greeting I get form Tracy and Stephanie to the excellent hygiene care from Emily, to the best dental care form the best Dentist. Dr. Johnson is not only an expert in dentistry, but his care and concern for each patient makes him shine. Best care, best staff.....and never any pain, take it from someone who has had some work done. No fear, no pain, only gain!"
Then read what Gini A. had to say about her visit to Dr. Johnson in December of 2016:
"The best dentist ever! Dr. Johnson and his staff are caring, experienced, and the most wonderful and thoughtful people you will ever meet. They all make me feel like family and I feel blessed that I am in their care!"
Read what Denise U. has said about her most genuinely pleasant dental visit in December of 2016:
"The best office and dentist ever! The office has a happy and relaxed atmosphere but efficient. The dentist is personable happy-go-lucky and knows his craft."
All this goes into seeking out a dentist -- whether that is in Dana Point, CA or anywhere else. Social media has afforded everyone this type of pre-screening for health services as patients are aware that positive feedback is floating around helping the population to raise the quality of service for all.
Dr. Johnson and staff are taking appointments for Dana Point, CA residents. When a dentist is considered tops by most every patient, that is the one to call: (949) 493-9311.
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Dana Point Area Dentist
Dana Point Area Dentist
647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209
San Clemente, CA, 92673
Phone: (949) 493-9311
Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com
Email: smile@drericjohnson.com
Contact
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
(949) 493-9311
smile@drericjohnson.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse