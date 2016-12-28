THINKWARE Receives CES 2017 Innovation Award

Korean dash camera company THINKWARE has received the CES Innovation Award for its new connected dash cam model F800 Air.

-- THINKWARE has today been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the audio/video category for its new connected DASH CAM F800 Air. Products that receive this prestigious award are chosen by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media. The award honors outstanding design qualities, aesthetic and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products as well as how the innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.The THINKWARE DASH CAM F800 Air is the first THINKWARE model to include Internet of Things technology, furthering the automobile industry's goal of making the 'connected car' a reality. The F800 Air's IoT connection enables drivers to feel safe behind the wheel with its 'Emergency Alert' system, which immediately connects to emergency contacts in the case of an accident. It also comes with a real time 'Parking Incident Notifications' function. Furthermore, with THINKWARE's patented LBS (Location Based Service) technology, drivers can benefit from 'Geo Fencing,' an alert system for specific areas of significance along with the 'Driving Report Service' a feature that analyzes driving patterns of its drivers to support safe driving.In addition to the innovative technologies featured in the dash cam, the F800 Air has been designed to achieve an attractive and modern look with a slim frame design, aluminum materials for the round camera module, and an overall 'U' shaped body that creates integration of the entire design.Brian Yang, THINKWARE's General Manager of International Business Development stated, "With these innovative 'connected car' technologies, the F800 Air has an important role in providing both driver convenience and safety. The continuously developing capabilities of the dash cam are boundless with IoT."THINKWARE's DASH CAM F800 Air will be displayed at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.CES 2017 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the producer of CES 2017. CES is the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.ENDSGlobal IT corporation THINKWARE was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, GPS navigation, mobile applications and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive user friendly interface, THINKWARE debuted their DASH CAM lines in the US market in April 2014. THINKWARE has confirmed the export of their DASH CAM lines to 10 other countries including UK, Australia, Singapore and Japan.This year will be THINKWARE's 6consecutive presence at CES 2017, reinforcing their global position as the world's top dash cam company in global sales and market influence. At CES 2015, THINKWARE was honored with the Innovation award of the year in the interior car accessories category for excellence in technology and design.